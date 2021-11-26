TOBA Mixed Sale churns out $155m

The Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association (TOBA) 2021 Mixed Sale of yearlings and two-year-olds reached a total of $155 million, an increase of $86.6 million compared to $68.4 million last year.

The sale, which took place on Wednesday, November 24, in the official car park at Caymanas Park had 115 lots listed (85 yearlings and 30 twoyear- olds) but only 96 went through the ring as 13 lots were withdrawn and six went unsold.

Like last year, bids were also taken online. Lot 27, a bay colt by Hedge Fund out of the Mineshaft mare Little Gidding, was the sale topper selling for $4.3 million.

This is the first registered foal by Little Gidding and, this is the first crop produced by Hedge Fund.Also catching the eyes of bidders were Lots 6, 70, 61, and 20.

Lot 6, a chestnut filly by Sensational Slam out of the Milwaukee Brew mare Texas Missy, was sold for $3.6 million. Lot 70, a chestnut colt by Soul Warrior out of the Region of Merit mare Myangel, was sold for $3 million; Lot 61, a grey filly by Berlino di Tiger out of the Outrigger mare Outfither was sold for $2.6 million, and Lot 20, a chestnut colt by Wicked Strong out of the Horse Greely mare Misunify, was sold for $2.5 million.

Other noticeable lots sold were:

Lot 51, a bay filly by Natural Selection – Goldstardancer -$2.1 million

Lot 41, a bay colt by Hedge Fund – My Heartbeat - $2 million

Lot 44, a chestnut colt by SoulWarrior – She's Traditional - $2 million

Lot 53, a bay filly by Aikenite – Track Rose - $2 million Lot 57, a chestnut filly by Bal A Bali – Bee R Bee - $2 million

Lot 67, a bay filly by Savoy Stomp – Raise Your Voice - $2 million, and

Lot 87, a two-year-old chestnut colt by Tapiture –Forty Fifteen - $2 million

“Overall, the sale went well, but it could have been better. For the two year olds, the prices were below what we had expected but TOBA was having two year olds in the sale for the first time in 23 years, so I expect it to improve going forward. “When all factors are considered are considered the sale was a success overall compared to where we were last year,” chief executive officer of TOBA, Roshane Douse told this publication.