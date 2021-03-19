PHOTO: RUNNING FOR COVER

Friday, March 19, 2021

Jockey Trevor Simpson (left) in red and green silks jumping away along with a member of the starting gate crew as an unruly Salah soars in the air. This happened just before the start of the seventh race on Sunday, March 14. (Photo: Joseph Wellington)

