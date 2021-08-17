Racing news for Saturday , August 14, 2021

Johnny Wilmot in the pink of form

Trainer Johnny Wilmot is having the best season since his career started in 2011. Wilmot notched his 18th winner for the year when Summer Sun easily brushed aside rivals of three-year-old and upwards claiming ($450,000-$400,000) group at 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m).

Ridden by Phillip Parchment, Summer Sun staggered out of the starting gates and was regulated to the last position. He recovered well and went in chase of leader Diligent (Dane Nelson) leaving the six-furlong (1,200m) marker.

The two separated themselves from the rest of the field at the half-mile in what was a match race from there on. However, entering the straight for the drive, Summer Sun took over and drew off, winning by eight lengths. Diligent finished in second place despite Nelson losing his whip at the top of the straight.

Killer Bee, the mount of Roger Hewitt, finished third. The final time was 1:37.2.

Patrick Lynch on the double to include a 1-2-3 finish

Trainer Patrick Lynch scored a working double after his charges Inspired Miracle and Contractor came up trumps in their respective races.

Inspired Miracle, under Robert Halledeen, was an easy winner in a five-year-old and upwards Restricted Allowance 111/1V event over 7 furlongs (1,400m).

Inspired Miracle came with a strong run in deep stretch on the inside rails to beat stable companions Yetagain (Dick Cardenas) and Bala Gris (Dane Dawkins) by three lengths, giving Lynch the top-three finish. The final time was 1:29.1.

Contractor, ridden by Chris Mamdeen, was also an easy winner, getting home by four lengths in a three-year-old and upwards claiming ($750,000-$600,000) event coming down the five furlongs (1,000m) straight course.

Contractor raced behind the leaders Nuclear Thunder (Dane Nelson), Casual Affair (Daniel Satchell) and Princess Emanuelle (Jemar Jackson) in the early part of the race. Coming across the dummy rails, Contractor came up and snatched the lead and went on for the win.

Princess Emanuelle finished second and Casual Affair third. The final time for the event was 1:00.2.

Markofaprince scores again down the straight

Trained by Anthony Nunes and ridden by Anthony Thomas, nine-year-old chestnut gelding Markofaprince scored another win at his pet distance at four furlongs (800m) in a five-year-old and upwards claiming ($180,000-$150,00).

Markofaprince got a good start, shooting to the lead ahead of rivals. Markofaprince stayed with the field for the first two furlongs before drawing off inside the final furlong and a half and although he began to shorten in final part of the race, held on to win by half-a-length.

Secret Law (Ramon Nepare) was second and Ballon d'Or (Aaron Chatrie) third. The final time was 0:49.2 seconds.

Press Conference off the mark

After four career starts, three-year-old chestnut colt Press Conference, bred, owned and trained by Carl Anderson and racing on the round course for the first time at the minimum trip of five furlongs (1,000m) ran down rivals to win the maiden special weight event.

Lady Pujarie (Dane Dawkins) was the first to show on the lead at the off but was quickly surrounded by Diamond In The Sky (Dane Nelson) at the half-mile (800m) turn with Rocket Lily (Omar Walker) and Press Conference (Andre Powell) going in chase.

In deep stretch Rocket Lily took over the lead and strong on the front end but Press Conference found top strides in the final half furlong and got up to win by a length and a half in the end. Rocket Lily finished second and Diamond In The Sky third as the final time was recorded at 1:02.1.

Eight horses claimed

Eight horses were claimed on the nine-race card

In the first race, Steven Todd claimed Diligent for owner Richard Whyte from Roy Matthews; Todd also claimed winner Summer Sun for owner Terrence Sancko from Johnny Wilmot and Michael Francis claimed Killer Bee for owner Delroy Wellington from Donovan Plummer. All horses in the first race were claimed for $450,000 each.

Dale Murphy claimed Synchronize for himself for $180,000 from Michael Thomas and Steadman Curtis claimed winner Markofaprince for owner Rupert Gayle, also for $180,000 from Anthony Nunes from the third race.

In the fifth race, Ryan Darby claimed winner Contractor for owner Hubert Kerr from Patrick Lynch, Gary Griffiths claimed Lazer Light for owner David Pottinger from Dennis Pryce, and Keffin Murray claimed Casual Affair for owner Aston Henry from Darby. All horses were claimed for $750,000 each.