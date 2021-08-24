Sweet Majesty to rule in Caymanas Park 1959

Sweet Majesty to rule in Caymanas Park 1959Tuesday, August 24, 2021
A field of 13 will face the starter for the $900,000 Caymanas Park 1959 feature race, a Restricted Allowance 11 event for three-year-olds and upwards (non-winners of two) going a mile (1,600m) tomorrow (August 25).
Below is the analysis of each runner and their chances of winning the feature event on the nine-race card.
1. KING ANTHOLEW: (3 ch c by Strikewhileitshot – Lady Kanchan) – Ran well on August 7 when finishing fourth by 3 ½ lengths behind American-bred I Am Fred at 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m). With the extension in journey and with I Am Fred returning last Saturday to win again, King Antholew's winning stocks have soared.
2. THREE TIMES LUCKY: (3 ch f by Northern Giant – Granville Greta) – Gave a good account of herself when finishing just 2 ¾ lengths in fourth place behind Chandra's Law, Badgyalriri and Vanessa over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m) on August 9. Three Times Lucky should have stripped fitter for that effort with the distance to her liking.
3. RISING SAINT: (3 b c by Storm Craft – I Have A Dream) – Has struggled in his two runs at this level so far. Although being extensively trained for this trophy race, Rising Saint should not trouble the main principals.
4. IANNAI LINKS: (3 b g by Emperor Hall – Brewedtoperfection) – Finished in seventh place by 41 lengths in the recent Jamaica Derby over 12 furlongs (2,400m) on August 7. Faces a weaker field and is expected to go closer.
5. HEAVENLY GLITTER: (3 dkb f by Deputy Glitters – Heavenly Peace) – Based on current form, Heavenly Glitter cannot be recommended for a winning run.
6. SIR JOHN: (3 b c by Natural Selection – Luscious) – Sir John was a winner over this distance when breaking his maiden on May 8 in a time of 1:43.2. Although showing nothing in his next three runs, Sir John is capable enough of landing a blow, plus he is refreshed and should be given another chance.
7. SENSATIONAL GOLD: (3 ch c by Sensational Slam – Lady In Gold) – Did not beat much when winning over this distance on July 24. Sensational Gold defeated Buff Bay and Leo by a length in a time of 1:45.0. Sensational Gold will have to find more if he is to be competitive.
8. BUFF BAY: (3 ch f by Strikewhileitshot – Lady Jameela) – A winner on August 7 who is going to find repeating high nigh impossible.
9. MAYA: (3 b f by War Marshall – Cool Embrace) – Has no chance of winning this one.
10. SWEET MAJESTY: (3 b f by Soul Warrior – Bitter End) – Should be the one to beat here. Sweet Majesty was just short of the frame when finishing in fifth place behind She's A Wonder in the 10-furlong Jamaica Oaks on August 7. From this convenient mark, Sweet Majesty entered the winners' enclosure for the second time.
11. IT'S A BOY: (3 b c by Bern Identity – Wonder Girl) – Finished a close-up third behind stablemates I Am Fred and Baton Rouge over 6 ½ furlongs on August 7. Given this extra furlong, It's A Boy could run the favourite close.
12. LABYCKA: (3 b f by Northern Giant – Marine Drive) – Was expected to give a better account of herself when finishing eighth in the Jamaica Oaks by 29 lengths. However, Labycka was an impressive winner prior, winning by 9 ½ lengths in a time of 1:27.2 over 7 furlongs on July 12. Labycka is not to be taken lightly in a race of this nature.
13. ARTESIA: (3 gr f by Sensational Slam – Runaway Julie) – Finished last in the Jamaica Oaks. Little or no improvement is expected from Artesia.
