RACING SNAPS 2 FOR SATURDAY, OCTOBER 9, 2021

Trainer Peter McMaster (left) stands next to jockey Natalie Berger in the Parade Ring. (Photos: Garfield Robinson)

Jockey Dick Cardenas (left) and trainer Dennis Lee put the final touches before the start of the Vassell “Jolly Man” Najair Memorial Trophy event.

Orville Najair (left), son of the late Vassell Najir, presents the trophy named in honour of his father to

Desmond James, representingwinner Duke's owner The Success Farm. Taking part in the presentation

are Trevor James (back) of Success Farm and trainer Gary Subratie (right).

Trainer Gary Subratie (left) and jockey Christopher Mamdeen have a moment before the start of a race.

Trainer Jason DaCosta (left) gives riding instructions to Anthony Thomas (centre) and Abigail Able.

Trainer Gregory Forsyth (right) and a colleague relax in the saddling area.