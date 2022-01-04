Racing Snaps 2 for Saturday, January 1, 2022

THE FIRST WINNERS: The pair of jockey Tevin Foster (right) and trainer Gregory Forsyth teamed up to land the first win of the 2022 racing year, Peking Cruz.

Horses make their way through the tunnel, en route to the race track.

Horses bolt out of the starting gates at the start of a race. (Photos: Naphtali Junior)

Trainer Phillip Parchment (left) has a chat with trainer Phillip Elliott.

First-timer Prince Sanjay waits to be saddled, with listed groom Leeford Bird in attendance.

General manager at the promoting company, Lorna Gooden presents the Fan Appreciation Trophy to trainer Gary Subratie.