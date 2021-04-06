A 'Oneofakind' Overnight Allowance

Although the native-bred three-year-old fillies will take centre stage in the Thornbird Stakes tomorrow, close attention is going to be placed on the Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance.

In this offering, 12 starters compete for a total purse of $1 million over 7 furlongs (1,400m).

Below is as an analysis of the runners done by the pundits of the Supreme Racing Guide.

1. HARRY'S TRAIN: (USA): (6 ch by Discreetly Mine – Sweet Dixie Gal) – Based on current form, Harry's Train cannot get a vote of confidence. Harry's Train will probably lead and then give it up in the straight.

2. DRUMMER BOY: (6 b h by Natural Selection – Preach Preacher) – Has been struggling of late and that should be the case once more. Note the blinkers are off.

3. PRINCESS LAUREN: (5 ch m by Soul Warrior – Lipstick Lily) – Down the track when moving to this grade on March 14. Princess Lauren has to be granted time to know her new surroundings before she can be given the nod of victory.

4. MARQUESAS: (6 b h by Coded Warning – Islamorada) – Ran a brave race when finishing second by three lengths to Hover Craft on March 21 at nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m). That effort by Marquesas came after a three-month break which should get him in even better nick for tomorrow's race and with the apprentice claiming four kilogrammes, his chances of winning are amplified.

5. CHACE THE GREAT: (8 ch g by Greatness – Our Miss Ruth) – Was expected to do much better than his sixth-placed finish on March 14 over six furlongs. Chace The Great races for the sixth time this year and although he would prefer it shorter, at this level, will have an impact on the outcome. Chace The Great will sit close to the pace and then make his move when they enter the straight.

6. CUSTER: (5 ch h by Blue Pepsi Lodge – Patty Girl) – While credit has to be given to Custer and those behind the scenes for reaching the Overnight Allowance grade, he has not raced this long for a while and against these, Custer will be hard-pressed to win.

7. EL PROFESOR: (6 b g by Casual Trick – The Principal) – Shows up every now and then and runs some good races. One never really knows which El Profesor will turn up on the day, making it difficult to assess his chances of winning, but based on his last four runs, El Profesor is not expected to be a factor.

8. WILSON: (6 b g by Storm Craft – March Pen) – Since being claimed and placed in Overnight company, Wilson has been performing consistently and is a credit to his connections. He finished a good third behind Solid Approach and Patriarch over 6 furlongs on March 14. On the strength of that effort, Wilson has to be considered as one of the leading candidates to win tomorrow, plus the apprentice on his back is doing well of late.

9. EXTRUDER: (5 ch h by Adore The Gold – Mama Blossom) – Not running badly in his recent races but still needs time before a winning effort is reached.

10. DRONE STRIKE: (6 b g by Sorrentino – Santa Baby) – The search continues to find the real Drone Strike and it won't be found tomorrow.

11. SECRET TRAVELLER: (7 b g by Traditional – Sea Traveller) – If Secret Traveller wins this one it is going to be at very long and piercing odds.

12. ONEOFAKIND: (4 ch c by Fearless Vision – The Golden One) – Impressive in victory on March 13, winning by 3 ½ lengths in a time of 1:33.1, travelling 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m). Stepping up to compete, but Oneofakind does so in superb shape while looking the part. Oneofakind is poised to go further, and this race should be another stepping stone for this four-year-old who is progressing quickly and who has genuine ability to handle more seasoned rivals tomorrow.