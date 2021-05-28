A 'Cruz' by 'Peking'

Following a dry spell since October of last year, Peking Cruz changed barns and promptly exploited the opposition to return to the winners' enclosure with a decisive run over the five furlongs (1000 metres) course.

Peking Cruz's latest victory was achieved came in three-year-old and upwards claiming contest ($1 million - $850,000) at Caymanas Park, on Tuesday, May 25.

Turning up from the dry spell, the former Open Allowance galloper, now taking orders from Ian Parsard after being claimed and ridden by Omar Walker, won by 7 1/2 lengths as the 6/5 favourite from the 4/1 chance Anaso, ridden by Paul Francis. The winning time for the event was 59.3 seconds with splits of 22.4, 45.4 seconds. Top Shelf partnered by Tevin Foster was third.

Trainer Parsard saddled his second winner for the afternoon from a nine-race meet, commented on the six-year-old gelding Peking Cruz's performance.

“ Peking Cruz is absolutely a class horse and his connections before me did quite a pleasing job with him but as you are well aware, as they advance in age, problems can develop.

“When we got him ( Peking Cruz), the first order of business was to make him as comfortable as is possible and for this reason, he came to the races today looking in good spirits and we figured he would run well.

“To be honest, he surprised me today (Tuesday) with his 59.3 performance around the turn. We could have even taken a chance with him at the Overnight Allowance level but, just because of the number of issues that he has and the related costs to take him to and from the races, we thought it safer to just go for the win. So, thank God it worked out positively as he was able to cross the line in front,” Parsard said