A Classic European weekend – Man United vs Liverpool, El Clasico Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Following last weekend's exciting set of matches, attention is now firmly placed on the two biggest derbies in world football when bitter rivals Manchester United and Liverpool will renew hostilities, then, over in Spain, El Clasico takes centre stage with Barcelona and Real Madrid in a super-Sunday showdown.

Event # 1 – EPL, Manchester United vs Liverpool

The encounter between the Red Devils (Manchester United) and the Reds (Liverpool) is arguably the biggest game on the footballing calendar in England, as both teams claim they are the biggest club in the land and this game, more often than not, settles that debate at least for a while and gives priceless bragging rights to the winning team's fans.

While Man United won the summer transfer window, it is Liverpool that have started the campaign like title contenders. The Red Devils are on a terrible run of form and are without a league win in their last three matches, sitting sixth in the table. While, on the other hand, the Reds have racked up three consecutive wins in the Champions League and remain the only unbeaten side in the Premier League to be second in the table, a point behind leaders Chelsea.

Always a red-letter day in the English football calendar, Sunday's showdown between the two most successful clubs in English football could be a particularly significant match, one way or the other, as a win for Liverpool could see them topping the table, while a loss for United could see them drop further down, but a victory would see them right back in the title discussions. Both teams enter this crucial match with contrasting results as Manchester United were ambushed and humiliated 2-4 at the King Power Stadium by the Foxes, Leicester City, while Liverpool were in a rampant mood when they thrashed Watford 5-0. The Reds have now scored three or more goals in their last five matches in all competitions. With that said, Man United will be fired up for this match as they will be aiming to exact revenge on a Liverpool side that dismantled them 2-4 when both sides last met back in May 2021. Plus, United will be lifted by their come-from-behind 3-2 win on Wednesday against Atalanta in the Champions League.

KEY STATS

Man United – have won just one of their last 10 Premier League meetings with Liverpool (D6 L3), losing this exact fixture 2-4 last season.

Liverpool – are unbeaten in 18 league games, the longest current run in the top four tiers of English football (W13 D5). Away from home, the Reds have scored at least three goals in each of their last five Premier League games (17 in total), with only Man Utd last season having a longer such run in the competition (6).

Both sides – are unbeaten in their last 25 Premier League matches against United teams (W18 D7) since losing 2-1 away to Manchester United in March 2018. Should they avoid defeat here, it would be the joint-longest unbeaten run against United teams in the history of the Football League, matching Brentford's 26-game run between October 1998 and November 2000.

The betting tip: Liverpool win.

Event # 2 SPA – Barcelona vs Real Madrid

This Sunday's super 'El Clasico' will be one of the most evenly matched 'Clasicos' in recent memory. It will be the first edition of 'El Clasico' without the star presence of former club captains, Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos, now teammates at Paris Saint-Germain after been rivals for years in Spain.

Despite those notable absentees, this will be a derby that will have plenty of excitement as it could be decisive for the future of both sides, especially for their coaches – Ronald Koeman, who is having a rough time as coach of Barcelona, and Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti, for whom a defeat may bring with it unnecessary heat for losing to an out-of-sorts and depleted Barcelona side. With all those tasty ingredients, this match between the Spanish giants promises to be one of the closest in the rivalry's history. Barcelona will head into this match with some semblance of form having dispatched a good Valencia side 3-1 last weekend, while Real Madrid will be high on confidence after smashing Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0 away in Champions League action in midweek.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have served up some spectacular matches over the history of 'El Clasico'. The most notable result without a doubt came in 1943, when Real crushed Barcelona 11-2, while in 1951, Barcelona got their revenge by humiliating Real Madrid 7-2, their biggest win to date. The last meeting between both sides took place at the Camp Nou with Real Madrid emerging with a 3-1 win.

KEY STATS

Barcelona – three of the last six Barcelona home league games have seen both teams score. While Barcelona have won 10 of their last 13 home league games.

Real Madrid – both teams have scored in eight of the last Barcelona home league games against Real Madrid – while Madrid won this exact fixture 3-1 last season.

Both sides – Barcelona and Real Madrid have a rich history facing each other in La Liga with 182 games in total. Barcelona have 72 victories; they drew 35 times and Real Madrid leads slightly with 75 victories

The betting tip: Real Madrid win.

JUSTBET ODDS – Man United vs Liverpool

Sunday, October 24, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

MAN UNITED TO WIN $3.00 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,000

LIVERPOOL TO WIN $2.30 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,300

MATCH TO DRAW $3.50 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,500

Odds on the Home Team (United)

winning the game 2-0 at full time $18.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $18,000

Odds on the Away Team (L/Pool)

winning the game 1-2 at full time $9.20 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $9,200

Odds on the game drawing 1-1 at full time $6.60 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $6,600.



JUSTBET ODDS – Barcelona vs Real Madrid

Sunday, October 24, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

BARCELONA TO WIN $2.62 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,620

REAL MADRID TO WIN $2.57 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,570

MATCH TO DRAW $3.50 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,500

Odds on the Home Team (Barca)

winning the game 1-0 at full time $12.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $12,000

Odds on the Away Team (Real)

winning the game 1-3 at full time $18.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $18,000

Odds on the game drawing 2-2 at full time $11.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $11,000.