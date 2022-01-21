A decent performance by Outbidder – trainer Jason DaCosta

A decent performance by Outbidder – trainer Jason DaCostaFriday, January 21, 2022
|
BY HURBUN WILLIAMS
|
Outbidder, the $6.1-million Savoy Stomp bay filly out of Rumble, stepped out of the shadow of early preparation, with an attention-grabbing 6 1/4 lengths victory over 1,200 metres.
That win came in a Maiden Special Weight contest, for native-bred three-year-old fillies at Caymanas Park, on Sunday, January 16.
Smartly away under jockey Jerome Innis, Outbidder, trained by Jason DaCosta, held a steady gallop while challenged by Rupunzel, with Dane Nelson up. But with much in hand, Innis urged Outbidder forward in the final furlong to go about her business, which she did while clocking a winning time of 1:13.3 seconds, with splits of 23.0, 47.2 seconds. Rupunzel finished second with Dujour (Oshane Nugent) in the third slot.
“I am satisfied with the performance. We have been taking our time with her ( Outbidder), as she is a massive filly and over the past few weeks, she has been showing improvement at exercise. The hope now is that she can be developed into a Classic prospect with time.
“This to me is a decent performance and it shows signs that she will continue to improve from here on. But we will just have to wait and see how she comes out of the race before, hopefully, we can put together a meaningful Classic campaign outline for her with all things remaining in good order,” DaCosta said in his post-race interview.
