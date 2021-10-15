A 'Diamond' lights up the sky

The consistently hard-knocking chestnut filly Diamond In The Sky finally released her maiden tag over 6 ½ furlongs (1,300 metres) at Caymanas Park on Saturday, October 9.

The event won by Diamond In The Sky was a three-year-old maiden condition call for fillies only

Ridden to victory by jockey Christopher Mamdeen for owner Mark Perry, the Colin Ferguson-trained Blue Pepsi Lodge- Devil Woman offspring escaped defeat by a nose from another consistent type, Whispering Magic, ridden by Oshane Nugent.

“From her 11 starts this season, she has always been in the money and before the win today (Saturday), Diamond In The Sky accumulated two second-place finishes, four third-place finishes, two fifth places, a fourth and a sixth-place finish.

“To say that I am pleased with the win is putting it mildly. She has been running some marvellous races, knocking at the door for a very long time and her victory today is one richly deserved.

''She trained well for this race and she came to the track well prepared to deliver a decent performance, and Diamond In The Sky did so with a lot of heart.

“I must thank the trainer, jockey, groom, and other contributors for their gracious assistance in getting this filly across this initial hurdle.

“I got into racing through friends and family members who were all owners of horses. We have a love for horses and animals generally and with the pleasure that horseracing brings, we got stuck with the sport. As a sport, it is quite costly and has its ups and downs at the business end of it.

“At certain times it is at a slump and at other times the success is greater than the slump. So, when you win a race everything just comes back to normal and you enjoy yourself and move on to face the other conquest,” Perry said.

Diamond In The Sky was one of two winners on the day for Ferguson, with his other winner being Stevie The Great.