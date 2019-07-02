A 'Rose' blooms early

Champion trainer Wayne DaCosta doesn't want to get excited too early but he believes he may have unearthed a talented juvenile in England's Rose, who scored an impressive debut win on Saturday, June 29 in the first two-year-old race of the year.

The connections of England's Rose were expecting something special from their filly, especially being a full-sister to 2017 Triple Crown winner She's A Maneater. And England's Rose rose to the occasion to land the $1.75-million Starters' Trophy over three furlongs.

In the tender hands of apprentice Abigail Able, England's Rose ( Natural Selection – Ahwhofah) made every post a winning one, leading home rivals by 4 ¼ lengths in the native-bred two-year-old maiden special weight event.

England's Rose, who ran the distance in a good 35.0, led home Wow Wow (Ameth Robles), Coppertone (Simon Husbands), and Loose Ball (Phillip Parchment).

DaCosta is hoping that from this first run his filly will grow and develop.

“Good performance. England's Rose was drawn on the inside, which is a bad post for any horse coming down the straight over any distance, and she was running for the first time, so you never knew what to expect. But she has been such a good a horse in the mornings and we expected her to deliver today (Saturday), and she did just that.

“Well, she is not as good as ' Maneater' — she is muscle-bound — but we will see if she stays or not as right now, she ( England's Rose) looks like a sprinter. In my lifetime I would be lucky to get another ' Maneater', so, if she is a ' Maneater' or even near to then so be it but I would feel honoured and really lucky to have another one,” DaCosta told The Supreme Racing Guide.

Commenting on the handling from Able, who was winning her first race, DaCosta gave her the thumbs up.

“Basically she (Able) kept England's Rose straight, as that all was needed. She has been working the horse for the last month and a half, she was aboard on all her gallops — nobody else knew her as well as Abigail,” DaCosta informed.

Breeder of England's Rose, Winston Kong, who is also the breeder of She's A Maneater, was there on hand to witness the first for his filly.

“Well she, England's Rose, won like how the trainer said she would win. When the gates opened “she gonna fly out” and the jockey rode her competently, although she (Abigail) didn't win a race before as this was her first,” he said.