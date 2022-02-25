A fierce, three-year-old non-winners of two

A fierce, seven-furlong, non-winners of two call for three-year-olds will unfold tomorrow at Caymanas Park.

This event will assist in sorting out horses with possible chances in the upcoming Classic races.

The analysis of the eight runners is published below in post-position order.

1 – SHADOWFAX: (3 b c by Legal Progress – Aretha) – Did not perform as well as expected in non-two after releasing the maiden tag on January 8. The best Shadowfax can hope for is a place on the board.

2 – LUKSOL USA: (3 b f by Tapiture – Stunning Taste) – This importee has raced four times, finishing second on three occasions. Luksol seems to be more the sprinting kind, making seven furlongs a bit difficult to deal with at this time in her career.

3 – GILBERT USA: (3 ch c by Jack Milton – Causin A Storm) – Gilbert along with his foreign mate Luksol are the only two horses in the contest without a tick in the win column. There is no doubt that Gilbert, who has already finished in front of Luk sol, is starting to progress and is still in with a good chance of winning.

4 – RORAIMA: (3 b c by Bern Identity – Classic Princess) – Came into the three-year-old reckoning with an eye-catching winning effort at a mile on January 29. This Roraima will in no way be inconvenienced by seven, and truth be told, he might find the trip a trifle short. Roraima is definitely one to watch tomorrow and beyond.

5 – OUR ANGEL: (3 b f by Savoy Stomp – My Angel) – This filly is racing for the first instance since winning on December 19 of last year. Given her long absence from competitive racing (69 days), Our Angel might need at least this run to get attuned with the grade. Our Angel races with the visor on.

6 – OUTBIDDER: (3 b f by Savoy Stomp – Rumble) – This well-bred filly came to the fore 41 days ago when she broke her maiden the second time of asking on January 16. Outbidder then clocked 1:13.3 for six furlongs, defeating Rupunzel and Dujour without breaking a sweat, and since then Rupunzel has gone on to win. This race will demonstrate whether or not Outbidder has classic credentials with seven furlongs not posing a problem.

7 – RAINSVILLE: (3 gr c by Casual Trick – Fiftyshadowsofray) – Rainsville is an interesting entry. This colt has raced twice, which includes a victory over a mile on December 4, 2021. Rainsville, therefore, returns after a break of 84 days and with her trainer putting on the tongue tie, he is expected to get the distance without fuss and will do his best in the last two furlongs. Rainsville has been training well and a good effort is in store. But let's wait and see.

8 – WOWZA USA: (3 dkb c Jack Milton – Springtime Rain) – This US-bred colt has yet to make a mark in his three races to date and that trend is set to continue.