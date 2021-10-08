A good opportunity for Duke

The Vassell “Jolly Man” Najair Memorial is one of two trophy races on the 10-race card at Caymanas Park tomorrow, Saturday, October 9, 2021. A third trophy race, the Princess Popstar , was abandoned with only one entry.

The Vassel Najair Memorial is a three-year-old and upwards Allowance event, which has attracted a field of 13 runners, venturing 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m).

Below is the analysis of each runner.

1. STRANGER DANGER: (5 dkb g by Buffum – Casual Kiss) – Without a win in nearly two years. Stranger Danger is not the horse he once was when destroying the top class, however, he has been slowly recovering from his ailments and has been getting into some kind of form and, with the leading rider aboard, he is expected to run his best race in a long while. Note the blinkers have been put on.

2. NEVADA: (5 b f by Adore The Gold — Winning Spirit) — Should not trouble the principals.

3. ROY ROGERS: (5 gr g by Distorted — Soca Party) — Consistent as ever, but 5 ½ furlongs is a tad short for Roy Rogers. Yet, it has to be taken into consideration that Roy Rogers is as game as they can make them and will no give in without a fight.

4. ANOTHER BULLET: (9 b h by Nasheet — Wisely Noted) — Has not won a race since October 5, 2019. Another Bullet is slowly getting his act together but is going to find these younger horses too hot to handle. If, however, Another Bullet is fit and ready his back class alone can take care of these.

5. ATLANTIC BLUE: (6 ch h by Strikewhileitshot — Luvable) — Has no real chance of winning, but then again this is horse racing.

6. RAS EMANUEL: (9 b h by Burning Marque — Pleasant Princess) — Ras Emanuel, based on back class, should be competitive, but at nine years and a drop off in form, he has to pull out all the stops to win this one.

7. FORMAL GLADIATOR: (6 b h by Adore The Gold — Priceless Beauty) — Fast horse, but has been struggling at this level. Although Formal Gladiator is going to enjoy this galloping course, a winning run is not in the offing. Note the figure 8 has been put on.

8. DRUMMER BOY: (6 b h by Natural Selection — Preach Preacher) — Finished second behind Victory Turn over five furlongs round on August 25, and that effort should see Drummer Boy bang in contention for top honours. Plus, he has received a substantial pull in the weights. Drummer Boy has been around for a while and is known to spring a surprise when it is least expected.

9. UNCLE VERNON: (5 ch h by Traditional — Kathythetrania) — Can be safely bypassed.

10. PRIMAL FEAR: (4 b g by American Dance — Hishi Blossom) — Finished seventh in his first outing at this level. Primal Fear is fast and is going to be vying for the lead before coming back in the straight.

11. DUKE: (5 gr h by Casual Trick — Lady McBeth) — Finished third behind She's A Wonder and Rojorn di Pilot in the I'msatisfied Trophy at six furlongs just seven days ago. The pace in this one should be milder, thereby giving Duke a better opportunity of being closer to the leaders before running on in the straight. Note the figure 8 has been taken off.

12. LALALA BAMBA: (5 b g by Soul Warrior — Syri) — Making up numbers.

13. LOOSE BALL: (4 dkb h by Fearless Vision — My Friend Lucy) — Has run some good and competitive races of late but is not as effective on the round course as he is coming down the straight. Loose Ball will be sitting off the pace before making a winning attempt in the final furlong. Cannot be taken out of consideration.