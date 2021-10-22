A hint of things to come as Secret Identity blazes five straight in 56.3 seconds

Secret Identity dismantled rivals over then five straight, stopping the clock at 56.3 seconds, which was two-fifths of a second off the track record for the distance. The splits were blazing at 22.1 by 44.2.

That third victory for the Tensang Chung-trained, Javaniel Patterson-ridden Secret Identity was achieved in a three and four-year-old (non-winners of four) call at Caymanas Park on Tuesday, October 19.

Classic-placed Secret Identity ( Bern Identity - Pomeroy's Secret), who was installed as the 8/5 favourite, won by three lengths in the field of nine, with Nuclear Noon (Robert Halledeen) second and Unruly Boss (Anthony Thomas) third.

Racing prominently from the gates opened, Secret Identity accelerated to fifth gear with a furlong and a half left in the event, leaving rivals to fight for the minor placings. This was Secret Identity's first official run over the distance in her 11-race career.

“The performance is a forerunner; setting the stage as a prep entering the filly's upcoming four-year-old season, and with greater commitment and momentum and, all things even, it can be seen to even greater advantage in her next races over extended trips,” trainer Tensang Chung hinted.

He continued: “I am very satisfied with her [ Secret Identity] performance today [Tuesday]. She has been working satisfactorily. She came out of her last race in good order and I felt extremely confident going into the race today [Tuesday]. Very confident! As for this field, when I saw it, I just had a laugh as this field had nothing to do with her. I trained her over the distance and she showed that she liked it, and it was easy. As a four-year-old next year, she will keep on improving some more, and in a testing run we are going for the Distaff next month.”