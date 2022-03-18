A hot princess shoots to significant victory

Princsshootingstar rekindled Classic hopes for her connections after she dominated the Hot Line Stakes, a major prep race for the Futurities on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Caymanas Park.

The Hot Line Stakes is restricted to three-year-old fillies and is contested over a distance of six furlongs (1,200 metres).

Prepared for the event by trainer Philip Feanny, who raced both parents of Princsshootingstar successfully, sire Buzz Nightmare and dam Khaleesi's Revenge, the bay filly won by 1 ¾ lengths in a time of 1:14.3 with fractions of 23.4 x 47.3.

Well ridden by jockey Linton Steadman, who held Princsshootingstar steadily in front from start to finish, holding the lead before galloping resolutely in the straight for her second win from four career starts. Silent Mission, who was also running her first race as a three-year-old and fourth overall, finished second ridden by the champion jockey Anthony Thomas with A Gift From Ben, the mount of Youville Pinnock, finishing third. Valhalla was a late non-starter.

THE ANALYSIS

Princsshootingstar won the first two-year-old race of last year (August 2021 – three furlongs) showing much promise, more in the mould of a sprinter.

The filly owned by 2 Penju then raced (October 30) over six furlongs finishing third are faltering in the straight. Her next contest was on November 27, going even longer, seven furlongs, when Prncsshootingstar ended in third place again losing ground in the final furlong after leading for most of the way.

Prncsshootingstar is showing all the signs of being more of the sprinting kind, although it was noticed in the Hot Line, that she was holding her gallop as Silent Mission tried to challenge. The task facing trainer Feanny is to get Prncsshootingstar performing at her best in the upcoming prep races for the Classics and the Classics themselves as all are races longer than six furlongs. The Thornbird is seven furlongs, the Portmore is seven and a half furlongs, and the 1000 Guineas is a mile.

Silent Mission maintained her consistency at this level , doing well after her long break of 133 days to finish second.

Third placed A Gift from Ben coming off her maiden victory on February 20, is making progress, and seems to be one who will have no difficulties during the course of the year getting through her conditions.