A 'magical' winner for Everton Miller

LONG-STANDING jockey Everton Miller, who has been in the pigskin for over 40 years, won his first race on Saturday, December 18 after 33 years of drought in not riding a winner.

Miller, who still exercises horses in the mornings regularly, tasted success on Saturday, December 18, aboard the Philip Feanny-trained, I've Got Magic. The event was run over five furlongs straight and was for imported horses (non-winners of three races), and local horses (non-winners of four races).

I've Got Magic won by 2 1/2 lengths in the field of seven. Hoist The Mast (Tevin Foster) finished second, with Super Duper (Anthony Thomas) taking the third slot. The winning time was 1:00.1 with aiding fractions of 23.3 x 45.4.

“Everton [Miller] despite his age, certainly rode the horse as a younger man would have done. He also looked very athletic in the saddle, and I am sure from here on several trainers should start to give him rides.

“I gave him the ride because he worked the horse a few mornings satisfactorily — and I am a believer that when one works, one should be rewarded. I offered him the ride and he was grateful enough to accept the offer, and rode with aplomb.

“To put this win by I've Got Magic into context, it was achieved by a geriatric trio of an old trainer, an old groom, and an old jockey. Everyone deserves a chance,” Feanny emphasised and added, with obvious relish, that Everton put out the effort.