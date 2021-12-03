A retooled God of Love

God of Lovereturned from a five-month reconditioning process to win the Gerry Skelton Memorial Trophy feature over 1,100 metres at Caymanas Park on Sunday, November 28.

God of Love, installed as the 4/5 favourite trained by Fitzgerald Richards for owner Vincent Maine with jockey Robert Halledeen in the saddle, won the event by half of a length in a time of 1:06.1 mounted on fractions of 22.4, 45.2 seconds.

One Don (Linton Steadman) as a 6/1 betting option finished with a flurry to be second just ahead of Go Deh Girl at odds of 7/2 with Omar Walker astride.

It was a smarter looking God of Love who posted his 11th career win from 34 starts.

“Winning this race is quite an achievement. Winning a trophy race named after one of the legends is always a nice accomplishment for he (Gerry Skelton) was a legend when I was a youth and, to come and win with God of Love is a good feeling.

“ God of Love was a little off colour and is now getting back to his former self. This is most encouraging for us to continue with his rebuilding process and hopefully, he can return to something that we think he is capable of fulfilling. Furthermore, we are pleased with this performance as a preview of where we want him to reach with care and attention,” trainer Richards indicated.