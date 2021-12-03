A retooled God of Love

A retooled God of LoveFriday, December 03, 2021
|
BY HURBUN WILLIAMS
|
God of Lovereturned from a five-month reconditioning process to win the Gerry Skelton Memorial Trophy feature over 1,100 metres at Caymanas Park on Sunday, November 28.
God of Love, installed as the 4/5 favourite trained by Fitzgerald Richards for owner Vincent Maine with jockey Robert Halledeen in the saddle, won the event by half of a length in a time of 1:06.1 mounted on fractions of 22.4, 45.2 seconds.
One Don (Linton Steadman) as a 6/1 betting option finished with a flurry to be second just ahead of Go Deh Girl at odds of 7/2 with Omar Walker astride.
It was a smarter looking God of Love who posted his 11th career win from 34 starts.
“Winning this race is quite an achievement. Winning a trophy race named after one of the legends is always a nice accomplishment for he (Gerry Skelton) was a legend when I was a youth and, to come and win with God of Love is a good feeling.
“ God of Love was a little off colour and is now getting back to his former self. This is most encouraging for us to continue with his rebuilding process and hopefully, he can return to something that we think he is capable of fulfilling. Furthermore, we are pleased with this performance as a preview of where we want him to reach with care and attention,” trainer Richards indicated.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy