A speedy Jaguar

Jaguar dashed away from his galloping colleagues to take the Starters' Trophy in a two-year-old Maiden Special Weight (Division I) call by 4 1/2 lengths going 800 metres straight at Caymanas Park on Sunday, December 12.

Trained by Philip Feanny and ridden by Oneil Mullings, the Berlino De Tiger chestnut colt out of Bubbling Angeline won the event in a time of 47.1 seconds with a guiding fraction of 23.1 seconds.

Nomoredeals, a 6/1 chance with jockey Ruja Lahoe up, finished second with Bering Red third under Omar Walker.

From the off Mullings had little to do in the saddle and was asked in a post-race interview how well Jaguar felt to him?

“Well he is bred out of speed and it was a short distance so you just let him run his race as he was not troubled at any time and was not asked a serious question.

“ Jaguar is a two-year-old who still has a lot to learn. His first run has shown that there is much space in him for improvement, so the trainer just has to take his time with him and see how far he will go with him. He has shown that he could win again down the line, but we just have to hope for the best with him and see how he develops,” Mullings added.