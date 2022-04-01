A thorny Classic prep

The “Road to the Triple Crown” continues tomorrow with the running of the $1.75-million Thornbird Stakes, a native-bred three-year-old Graded Stakes event for fillies going seven furlongs (1,400m).

The race has been bolstered by the seasonal debut of last year's champion two-year-old Golden Wattle. In addition to Golden Wattle, also present are the talented Atomica, Outbidder, and Hotline Stakes winner Prncsshootingstar.

Below is the analysis of each runner from the draw positions.

1. GOLDEN WATTLE: (3 ch f by Lion Tamer – Golden Glory) – Rose to the top of her peers after winning the Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes (one mile) last December and was crowned the champion two-year-old. Golden Wattle makes her seasonal debut and does so in good nick. The distance of the Thornbird (seven furlongs) is well within her grasp and a third-consecutive win is waiting for this filly. Speed is present in abundance, and will work in favour of Golden Wattle. Golden Wattle has beaten his sister fillies and the best colts around, with the number one draw probably being her only obstacle. The champion two-year-old is difficult to oppose. Golden Wattle has proven herself, while her main rivals have to prove themselves.

2. PRNCSSHOOTINGSTAR: (3 b f by Buzz Nightmare – Khalessi's Revenge) – Opened her three-year-old campaign on a winning note after dispatching rivals in the Hotline Stakes last month over six furlongs (1,200m). Based on the run, Prncsshootingstar should be able to get seven furlongs easily and if unmolested on the front, could go all the way. In the Hot Line, Prncsshootingstar demonstrated some spunk.

3. RUPUNZEL: (3 b f by Savoy Stomp – Miss Passion) – Rupunzel is going to be left behind.

4. SILENT MISSION: (3 b f by Savoy Stomp – Lady Mandi) – Silent Mission finished second to Prncsshootingstar in the Hotline Stakes and is more suited to this extended trip. Silent Mission is progressing well in the mornings, with many onlookers silently confident that she will give a much improved performance. Let's wait and see.

5. ATOMICA: (3 ch f by a chestnut filly by Nuclear Wayne – Honkeytonkville) – Unbeaten in two career starts to date. Atomica last raced on January 15 over six furlongs, winning by six lengths in a time of 1:13.0. Atomica has class and talent and has been burning at exercise with some exciting spins with clockers saying her Sunday morning gallop of 1:07.0 for 5 1/2 furlong particularly impressive, as she was not full out. Much is expected from Atomica, with seven furlongs just about right for this filly.

6. OUTBIDDER: (3 b f by Savoy Stomp – Rumble) – Justified her place as one of the top contenders among her gender heading into the native-bred three-year-old Classic campaign with an encouraging win in a Restricted Allowance II contest over seven furlongs (1,400m). Then Outbidder slammed rivals by 8 ½ lengths, winning in a moderate time of 1:28.3 for the distance backed by splits 23.2 x 47.0 x 1:13.2. Outbidder has caught the eye at exercise but gives the impression that she is better off going longer than seven furlongs. In preparation for the Thornbird, Outbidder galloped 1:14.2 for six furlongs, looking good.

7. FLY MESSENGER FLY: (3 ch f by Northern Giant – Preach Preacher) – Has no chance of winning based on past form but is the most experience of the lot present in the Thornbird.

8. A GIFT FROM BEN: (3 ch f by Here Comes Ben – Sage's Gift Box) – Finished third behind Prncsshootingstar and Silent Mission in the recent Hotline Stakes. With those two again present along with Golden Wattle, A Gift From Ben is not expected to create any upset.