A 'Wonderful' 1000 Guineas is expected

The 1000 Guineas sponsored by the Betmakers Technology Group for native-bred three-year-old fillies is set to be contested tomorrow at Caymanas Park. The 1000 Guineas is run over one mile (1,600m) for a total purse of $3.75 million.

Below is the analysis of the 14 runners entered to contest the 2021 one thousand Guineas.

1. SWEET MAJESTY: (3 b f by Soul Warrior – Bitter End) – An upset winner two starts before this race but now she is simply making up the numbers. Trainer of Sweet Majesty, Edward Stanberry, is having his first runner in a Classic race both as a jockey and a conditioner.

2. JAHSENDBLESSINGS: (3 b f by Western Classic – Princess Lorna) – Is going to find the distance taxing and should have no impact on the outcome of this race. Note the blinkers are off.

3. IANZHA LINKS: (3 ch f by Emperor Hall – Noassemblyrequired) – Has been dealt with by both She's A Wonder and Amy The Butcher not long ago and that situation is not going to be altered tomorrow.

4. HEAVENLY GLITTER: (3 dkb f by Deputy Glitters – Heavenly Peace) – Finished fifth in the Portmore Stakes after breaking her maiden. Heavenly Glitter is coming on and a minor placing would be a good effort. More than likely Heavenly Glitter will be making her best effort in the straight.

5. SECRET IDENTITY: (3 b f by Bern Identity – Pomeroy's Secret) – Finished second in the Hotline Stakes over six furlongs (1,200m) and then third in the Portmore Stakes over 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m). Secret Identity, on May 15, turned up a completely different animal and destroyed rivals in a Restricted Allowance 11 event travelling six furlongs, winning by 9 ½ lengths in a time of 1:13.4 for the distance. Based on that effort, the Tensang Chung trainee has to be respected especially with co-champion Dane Nelson in the saddle. Secret Identity is progressing at the right time and has been well prepared for the moment.

6. SURE CURLIN: (3 b f by Perfect Curlin – Sure To Cure) – Finished second behind Super Duper over 5 ½ furlongs last week. In this one, Sure Curlin is going to find a mile too long especially after running such a hard race just seven days ago.

7. SILVER HAWK: (3 rn f by Midnight Hawk – Miss Emily) – Cannot get a vote of assurance.

8. AMY THE BUTCHER: (3 gr f by Deputy Glitters – Asia's Dream) – Produced a strong run to win the Monday Morning Trophy two weeks ago. Amy The Butcher won that seven-furlong (1,400m) event by 1 ½ lengths in a time of 1:28.2. That was an improved run from Amy The Butcher but against these, her chances of winning though reduced are not lost and if ever the big three of Secret Identity, She's A Wonder or Sensational Ending falter it is not beyond Amy The Butcher to create the upset.

9. SENSATIONAL ENDING: (3 ch f by Sensational Slam – Pleasant Ending) – Came running on to finish second behind She's A Wonder in The Portmore Stakes over 7 ½ furlongs on May 8. With a half-furlong (100m) more to travel, Sensational Ending is going to be a real danger to all especially when the horses turn for home for the final two furlongs.

10. HOIST THE MAST: (3 ch f by Blue Pepsi Lodge – Opulent) – Continues to shorten in her races and that particular trend should be the same in this one but Hoist The Mast known for her early speed will cause difficulties for others on the headline.

11. ALEXA'S DREAM: (3 ch f by Berlino Di Tiger - Alexa's Song) – A winner on last who cannot repeat.

12. KATALINA: (3 ch f by Ride On Curlin – Alienate) – Katalina is going to be left behind.

13. AWESOME CHOICE: (3 ch f by Sensational Slam – Lipstick Lily) – Has no chance of winning.

14. SHE'S A WONDER: (3 b f by Bern Identity – Jamaican Dream) – Clearly the best native-bred three-year-old filly in training at present. She's A Wonder was just able to thwart the late challenge of Sensational Ending in the Portmore Stakes allowing a lot of weight. Now all are level at the weights, so it is again advantage She's A Wonder. Even given the normal three-year-old development by rivals, She's A Wonder has consistently demonstrated her class and talent and in the Jamaica Two-Year-Old Stakes of last year (one mile), she told everyone that she can comfortably get a mile even against the colts and geldings. Now against her sex peers, the matter of distance is not even a consideration. Drawn on the outside makes the task of jockey Reyan Lewis even easier as he can from the off see what rivals are doing and can bide his time even better.