A Nuclear Noon, Billy Whizz clash on Sunday

Sunday racing returns at Caymanas Park on October 31 and the feature event is the O & S Tack Room Trophy, a three-year-old and upwards Restricted Stakes call going six furlongs (1,200m).

Below is the analysis of the eight runners entered to compete.

1. SIR JOHN: (3 b g by Natural Selection – Luscious) – Finished fifth by 29 lengths behind stablemate Billy Whizz at nine furlongs and 25 yards on October 9. With Billy Whizz present, Sir John's chances of winning are slim if not non-existent.

2. CHANDRA'S LAW: (3 ch f by Sensational Slam – She's Spectacular) – Is not expected to figure.

3. THE GENESIS: (3 dkb f by Here Comes Ben – Special Report) – Outsider's chance only of winning.

4. KING'S MAGICIAN: (3 ch g by Performing Magic – Regency) – Holding his own in recent times and should continue to do so with a minor placing.

5. BILLY WHIZZ: (3 ch g by Northern Giant – Khadiliah) – Easily turned the tables on Santorini by 4 ½ lengths on October 9 (nine furlongs and 25 yards). Billy Whizz is even more at home in this sprint and has a good chance of making two wins in a row.

6. TRUE AL SKY: (3 b f by American Dance – Go Flint Go) – Failed to impress in her last two runs, and cannot get a nod of confidence.

7. REGNANT: (3 ch g by Midnight Hawk – Mama Blossom) – Displayed early promise but has been dogged by injuries. Regnant is coming off a break of 176 days and will need the run under his girth.

8. NUCLEAR NOON: (3 b c by Nuclear Wayne – Noon It Is) – Finished second to the impressive Secret Identity over the straight on October 19. Nuclear Noon is slowly finding his top form and with a good time over this distance earlier in his career has another opportunity of winning.