Abigail Able quietly silencing doubters

If there were any doubts that female apprentice Abigail Able is rapidly improving with every throw of the rein or flick of the whip, then last Sunday's ride aboard Laban would have erased any apprehension.

That six of Able's nine career wins were achieved this year alone, is also testament of the significant strides made by the young, spirited rider, whose stubborn determination has propelled her on the path of success in the male-dominated industry.

After launching her professional career in the saddle on September 29, 2018, Able won her first race almost a year later on June 19, 2019, aboard England's Rose, conditioned by the late Wayne DaCosta.

From there, she gradually grew in confidence to the point where a number of top trainers have entrusted her with some of their best charges, and she continues to be a regular figure at exercise.

To date, Able's nine wins have been complemented by 17 second place finishes and 11 third-place finishes from 211 rides.

“I am very pleased with how things are going and also giving thanks for small mercies. Looking back at where I was compared to now, I have improved significantly by being more confident in my ability to get the job done with each live ride entrusted to me,” Able told this publication.

“One of the factors in my development is my determination. I have always stuck to the task and believed in whatever I set out to do and , also believing in myself.

“I never allowed negative comments or actions to get the better of me or in the way of what I want to achieve. Being a jockey has always been my dream and so I know what is required for me to be successful,” she added.

It is that tenacity that contributed to her winning the Ahwhofah Trophy aboard Laban for trainer Richard Azan and his connections at Caymanas Park on December 12.

The 25-year-old was almost unseated at the start aboard the even-money favourite in the six furlongs (1,200m) Overnight Allowance contest, but recovered well to dash through the nine-horse field from eighth position to register a comfortable two-and-a-half-length win.

With a few touches of the whip close to home, Able ensured the down-in-class Laban completed the distance in 1:13.3.

“I was never worried. I was 100 per cent confident,” Able said in reference to the misfortune at the start.

“I was told to get a clean break but even if I didn't, I shouldn't rush him, so while holding him, I knew he had alot and then when I arrived at the furlong pole that's when I started to ride him,” she explained.

For Able, whose sister Nevillegail has represented Jamaica's Reggae Girlz at the youth level, winning the Ahwhofah is one of her best accomplishments for the year.

“Winning a few trophy races this year not only underlines my confidence, but also the fact that I am looking and doing much better in the saddle.

“Being a female jockey isn't an easy feat as it comes with many challenges. You have to prove to everyone that you're just as strong as the male riders, so mastering a few strategies when riding in the straight has been one for the books as well,” said Able.

Looking ahead, the outspoken Able is hoping to end the 2021 season on a high and use that momentum to springboard her ambitions in the year ahead.

She is currently on course to claiming the quarterly award among the female riders.

“My intention is to continue securing live rides and winning more races. Without live rides you cannot and will never win races, it is as simple as that,” she affirmed.

“But at the same time, I am also mindful that success only comes with hard work and I am all about hard work. I am willing to go the extra mile to achieve what I want and I like the challenge because proving the doubters wrong is also huge reward,” Able ended.