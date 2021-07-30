Above Hall Links takes it from in front

Promising four-year-old chestnut filly Above Hall Links resumed her pacesetting front-running style to win the Jockeys' Guild Trophy call among Restricted Allowance four-year-olds and upwards (non-winners of two) and for imported four-year-olds and upwards maiden foreigners.

This latest visit to the winners' enclosure by Elitish was achieved at Caymanas Park on Saturday, July 25.

Sent off as the 6/5 favourite ridden by Dick Cardenas, the Jason DaCosta-conditioned filly won the event over 1400 meters by 1 1/2 lengths from a fast-finishing 3/1 chance War Of The Roses who was ridden by jockey Devon Thomas. Daytona Belle, the ride of Antony Thomas, finished third and Silent Cat, the mount of Dane Nelson, completed the frame.

The win provided a threesome double-digit success for both trainer, jockey, and horse alike. The win was the second career win for Above Hall Links, and it cemented a place for her to now compete at the non-winners of three level; both trainer and jockey had saddled and rode a winner earlier. Cardenes opened on Ashley's Glory for trainer Steven Todd in the second race with DaCosta saddling the hard-knocking filly Elitist in the sixth race of the programme.

“I am satisfied with the performance today. Elitist had been knocking at the door with promising performances and, finally, she delivered with a good win today (Saturday) and from this win, we will see where she goes from here.”

“In her two previous starts, she broke a little slow but how she ran today is how she likes to run — from in front. As you saw, she broke well and went straight for the lead and it worked out well for her from an even start,” DaCosta said.