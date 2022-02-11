Across the European leagues — Portugal and Germany

Portugal's top two sides go head-to-head today in an expected thrilling encounter, but before that, RB Leipzig and FC Cologne will continue their top-four push in the German Bundesliga in a much-anticipated clash at the Red Bull Arena.

Event # 1 – POR, Porto vs Sporting Lisbon

The seemingly unstoppable Porto are determined to reclaim the title they lost to visitors Sporting Lisbon last season as both sides lock horns in an expected and potential title decider.

Porto lead the table by six points ahead of second-placed Sporting Lisbon and the result of today's clash will likely have a huge impact on the title race. After a strong finish to last season's campaign, Porto's unbeaten run in the league now stands at an impressive 49 matches. The Dragons, as Porto are affectionately called, will enter this vital clash on the back of a 16-match winning streak in the Portuguese Primeira Liga and they have scored at least once in their last 34 league matches. Porto will enter this match having beaten Arouca 2-0 away at the weekend and can virtually sew up their 30th league title win a win on their home turf.

Defending champions Sporting must avoid defeat at all costs in this game, as a loss will see them fall nine points behind the leader. Sporting have been dropping crucial points recently and have lost two of their last five matches – with those six dropped points the difference between them and Porto. With that said, Sporting have an excellent overall away record, losing just three times in their last 26 matches. After a surprising loss away to struggling Santa Clara, Sporting bounced back nicely with two wins to at least give themselves a chance of defending their league title.

KEY STATS

• Porto – have won their last 16 home matches in the league, including all ten so far this season. So impressive are they that they have scored at least one goal in their last 34 matches in all competitions.

• Sporting Lisbon – are undefeated in 18 of their last 20 matches in all competitions and have won 12 of their last 15 league matches. Much like Porto, Sporting have only failed to score once in their last 26 matches.

• Both sides – Porto have an 85-82 advantage against Sporting with 69 draws in their 236 head-to-head meetings. Four of the last seven clashes between both sides have ended in draws and their last two Cup matches have gone to penalties.

The betting tip. Draw.

Event # 2 GER – RB Leipzig vs FC Cologne

Both sides have their sights set on challenging for one of the Champions League spots will go head-to-head in the German Bundesliga today, when RB Leipzig host FC Cologne at the Red Bull Arena.

RB Leipzig have been having a largely successful 2022 in which they have risen from being just above the relegation zone to seventh in the standing, just two points behind Freiburg who are in the final Champions League spot. Leipzig will enter this clash on the back of a disappointing 3-2 loss to leaders Bayern Munich after equalising twice, only to leave the Allianz Arena empty handed. However, thanks to the three wins preceding that loss, Leipzig had jumped to 7th in the table, just a point behind FC Cologne. Fans can expect an exciting encounter as Leipzig are rarely involved in dull matches, with nine of their last 11 matches providing a minimum of three goals scored between both sides.

FC Cologne, on the other hand, have had an impressive run in the leagues over the last three months. Their form since December, in particular, have made them serious contenders for the fourth and final Champions League spot. Cologne head into this clash after a narrow 1-0 win against fifth-placed Freiburg to further enhanced their chances to cement a top four spot. That result made it three wins in five matches, and they will also be buoyed by the fact they are unbeaten in their last five away matches in the league. Both RB Leipzig and Cologne have scored the most and second most goals by teams outside the top three in the Bundesliga – with a combined 34-goals between them in their last five respective home and away matches – fans can expect another goal fest this afternoon.

KEY STATS

• RB Leipzig – lost 2-3 to FC Bayern on matchday 21, after previously winning three Bundesliga games in a row. With 31 points after 21 games, this current season is still RB's worst in the top flight.

• FC Cologne – FC Cologne ave not lost any of their last three Bundesliga matches against RB Leipzig (W1 D2) and have picked up more points from these games (5) than from their six previous encounters with the Leipzig side in the top flight combined (4).

• Both sides – RB Leipzig Coach Domenico Tedesco has not lost any of his four competitive matches against FC Cologne (W1 D3 - all with Schalke 04) - he has not faced any team more often in professional football without ever losing (also 4 against FC Augsburg).

The betting tip. RB Leipzig win & both sides to score.

JUSTBET ODDS – Porto vs Sporting Lisbon

Friday, February 11, 2022

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

PORTO TO WIN $2.05 which means a $1,000 bet would pay $2,050

SPORTING LISBON TO WIN $3.40 which means a $1,000 bet would pay $3,400

MATCH TO DRAW $3.30 which means a $1,000 bet would pay $3,300

Odds on the Home Team (Porto) winning the game 2-0 at full time $10.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $10,000

Odds on the Away Team (Sporting) winning the game 1-2 at full time $11.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $11,000

Odds on the game drawing 1-1 at full time $6.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $6,000.

JUSTBET ODDS – RB Leipzig vs FC Cologne

Friday, February 11, 2022

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

RB LEIPZIG TO WIN $1.45 which means a $1,000 bet would pay $1,450

FC COLOGNE TO WIN $6.50 which means a $1,000 bet would pay $6,500

MATCH TO DRAW $4.75 which means a $1,000 bet would pay $4,750

Odds on the Home Team (Leipzig) winning the game 3-1 at full time $11.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $11,000

Odds on the Away Team (Cologne) winning the game 2-3 at full time $51.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $51,000

Odds on the game drawing 2-2 at full time $14.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $14,000.