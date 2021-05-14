Advantage Nipster

FORMER Horse of the Year Saint Cecelia, who holds the record of 14 consecutive wins, will be recognised tomorrow at Caymanas Park with the annual staging of the race named in her honour.

Eleven runners are down to take part in the Saint Cecelia Cup, a three-year-old and upwards Open Allowance event at 6 ½ furlongs (1,200m).

The Supreme Racing Guide takes a closer look at each runner and their chances of winning this, which carries a total purse of $1.15 million.

1. PRINCE CHARLES: (5 ch g by Mine Over Matter – She's Spectacular) – Has raced 14 times over this distance with five victories and a third-place finish. Prince Charles, although it is clear he loves this journey, cannot secure a vote of confidence against these.

2. CRIMSON: (5 b g by Nuclear Wayne – Sarah Barracuda) – Finished 4th in the The Viceroy Trophy recently at a mile. Crimson is going to find 6 ½ furlongs a bit too short but, based on class and talent, can go home earning. Note: The visor is on.

3. TREVOR'S CHOICE: (5 dkb h by Blue Pepsi Lodge – Queen Adira) – Fast horse who was expected to do much better than his sixth place coming down the five straight on March 30. Trevor's Choice is going to find this distance too taxing and is expected to falter in the second portion of the race.

4. SIR ALTON: (USA): (4 dkb b c by Giant Surprise – Jadam) – Talented foreigner who was a winner on his seasonal debut down the five-straight course on April 19 in a quick 0:58.2 seconds, Sir Alton is going to enjoy this galloping course even more. And with a mere 53.0kgs (117 lb) to tote, can make it two wins in a row from this convenient mark.

5. LEGALITY: (5 dkb h by Uncaptured – Tracey's Legacy) – Although Legality has shown a lot of determination in the past, he has no chance of winning this one.

6. EROY (USA): (4 b c by Khozan – Golden Bucket) – Was an easy 10-length winner over this distance in a time of 1:18.3 back in February. Eroy, despite that impressive run, facing the likes of Sir Alton and Nipster would have very slim chances of winning but he is expected to put in a competitive effort coming off a break of 87 days.

7. SENTIENT: (5 ch h by Strikewhileitshot – Lady Geetadeo) – Another capable runner who can take home this trophy race. Sentient holds four wins, one second and one third from eight starts over this distance. Not too high in scales at 55.5kgs (122 lb), Sentient, based on his running style, is a danger to all.

8. FATHER PATRICK: (5 b g by Nuclear Wayne – Late Appeal) – Finished 7th in the Chairman's Trophy at 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m) on March 20. Father Patrick is suited to this distance and is expected to be competitive.

9. HOVER CRAFT: (11 b g by He'stherealthing – Royal Pizzaz) – Hover Craft always runs an honest race however, going this short and against these, Hover Craft is going to be left behind.

10. NIPSTER: (4 b c by Casual Trick – Nippit) – Horse of the Year who was expected to win the The Viceroy Trophy travelling a mile on April 23. Not the best away at the start but Nipster made a telling move at the half mile, surged to the front at the furlong (200m) marker, but then was overtaken by Oneofakind at the wire. Nipster has been timely prepared for his third run for the season and although allotted with top weight of 57.0 kgs (126 lb), can run these into the ground and earn his first win for the champion trainer.

11. ROY ROGERS: (5 gr g by Distorted – Soca Party) – In here to make up numbers.