After 7 weeks Kansas in trouble; Buccaneers sailing briskly

We're already eight weeks deep into the 2021/22 National Football League (NFL) season and most of the anticipated Super Bowl contenders have registered their post-season intentions. That is, except for the pre-season JustBet favourite Kansas City Chiefs who have severely underperformed and now find themselves eight teams deep in championship expectations.

The Chiefs participated in one of the midday games last week Sunday (October 24) when they visited the Nissan Stadium to tackle the Tennessee Titans. The Titans, fresh off their narrow victory over the Buffalo Bills on October 18, were still high on adrenaline and pounced on the Chiefs early and often. Tennessee established a 27-0 first-half lead after scoring on their first five possessions on their way to a 27-3 rout, thereby beating both combatants in last season's American Football Conference (AFC) final, in a matter of six days.

The Chiefs were successful in limiting running back Derrick Henry to only 86 rushing yards but, unfortunately for them, quarterback (QB) Patrick Mahomes and his offence were thoroughly dominated by the Tennessee defense. The Chiefs were held to their fewest points since a 38-3 loss to Denver on December 30, 2012, and the Titans forced three turnovers — including an interception and a lost fumble by Mahomes — that they converted into 10 points.

Mahomes has been intercepted in six straight games, the longest stretch of his career. He had 11 interceptions combined over 2019 and 2020 but already has nine this season. His fumble with 1:46 left in the first half last Sunday, was his second this season, giving him 11 total turnovers this year. That's the most Mahomes has ever had in a single season (even considering the play-offs). He had nine in 17 games in 2019 and 10 in 18 games in 2020. As a team, the Chiefs now have 17 total turnovers — one more than all of last season.

Kansas City (3-4) will play the New York Giants (2-5) on Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium and, if they are not able to pull out a win this week, they might as well pack it in for the season. The Titans (5-2) will face a more formidable foe in the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) on Sunday but, considering current form, another win is anticipated.

The winless Detroit Lions entered last weekend with hopes of an emotional victory over the Los Angeles Rams and managed to make it interesting until late in the fourth quarter. The Lions and the Rams basically had a QB switch in the offseason with Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford trading places, but the former appearing to get the short end of the deal.

Last Sunday, Goff came under immediate and sustained pressure from former teammate Aaron Donald and the rest of the Rams defensive line but had the Lions leading 19-17 late in the third quarter. He amassed 268 passing yards and a touchdown but had two interceptions that proved costly. Stafford registered 334 passing yards and three touchdowns against his former team with the Rams scoring 11 unanswered, fourth quarter points leading to the 28-19 win.

Both teams enter Week 8 with very opposite trajectories, with the Rams (6-1) having a more favourable opponent in the Houston Texans (1-6) and are expecting their stock to improve. The Lions (0-7) have now lost 11-straight games and will take on a wounded but dangerous Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) team that barely lost to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 14 — the Lions may just get their first win of the season.

Speaking of Brady, at 44 years young and after 22 years in the league, he is still shredding defences and rewriting the record books. By any standard, his 21 touchdowns (with just three interceptions) up to Week 7 is a very enviable record but, last Sunday, he gave the Tampa Bay fans so much more to cheer for. In the 38-3 shellacking of the Chicago Bears, Brady completed four touchdown passes to push his all-time record up to 602 — closest to him are retired Drew Brees with 571 and Peyton Manning with 539.

Brady will take all of his accolades along with the Buccaneers (6-1) to the “Big Easy” this Sunday to butt heads with the New Orleans Saints (4-2). Alvin Kamara carried the load for New Orleans against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday (October 25) for their scrappy 13-10 victory but should find the going even more tumultuous against the Tampa Bay defense.

The Buccaneers registered five turnovers against the Bears last week and held rookie QB Justin Fields to just 184 passing yards (with three interceptions) while the Saints' defense was in the Seahawks' backfield all night Monday to sack QB Geno Smith five times and held the ground-game to just 90 rushing yards on 28 carries. But, while the New Orleans defence may be as stout as Tampa Bay's, the offences are miles apart so look for Brady to totally outclass QB Jameis Winston come Sunday afternoon.

