After international break - club football returns in Europe

Top-flight football returns with a bang after the international break and there are some sumptuous matchups across the globe this weekend. Bundesliga heavy-hitters, Leverkusen and Dortmund, will clash in a mega showdown. While EPL Champions Manchester City will be aiming for revenge when they travel to Leicester City tomorrow (Saturday, September 11, 2021).

Event # 1 – GER, Bayer Leverkusen vs Dortmund

Leverkusen and Dortmund will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated clash at the Bay Arena tomorrow.

Second-placed Leverkusen will be aiming to build on back-to-back wins over M'Gladbach (4-0) and Augsburg (4-1) to stake their claim of being a genuine title contender this season after they lost Jamaican star Leon Bailey to Aston Villa in the summer. Leverkusen have taken seven points from their first three games of the new campaign and will be aiming to continue their impressive scoring form at home. Matches between these two Bundesliga giants have always seen goals galore as in their last six meetings 29 goals have been scored between both sides.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, did well to bounce back from their shock 1-2 loss to Freiburg, with an exciting 3-2 win over Hoffenheim at home before the international break. Dortmund's star striker Erling Haland continued where he left off last season having scored three goals from as many matches so far this season. Sitting in fifth place, Dortmund enter this match in good form winning four of their last five matches, scoring 15 goals and conceding just six during this run. Matches between these sides are generally exciting and goal-filled with Dortmund leading in their most recent matchups 3-2.

KEY STATS

● Leverkusen – have won their last two Bundesliga home games against Borussia Dortmund; previously, they had only won once in the last 12. The last time Leverkusen won more than two Bundesliga home games in a row against BVB was from 1998 to 2002 (4).

● Dortmund – have won nine of their last 10 Bundesliga games and lost only once. This defeat came in BVB's last away match to date (1-2 in Freiburg), while Dortmund could lose their first two away games of a Bundesliga season for the first time since 1993-94.

● Both sides – Since the start of the 2015/16 season, in 12 Bundesliga duels against Borussia Dortmund, Bayer 04 Leverkusen have only kept a clean sheet in a 2-0 home win in October 2016, while conceding 33 goals, more than against any other team in that period.

The betting tip. Dortmund win.

Event # 2 WCQ – Leicester City vs Manchester City

Fans can expect plenty of fireworks when Leicester City host Manchester City after the international break at the King Power Stadium tomorrow, Saturday.

Leicester will be aiming to continue where they left when both teams last met in the community Shield to kick off the new season with the Foxes, Leicester, winning 1-0 to hand Manchester City a rare defeat to start their season. The Foxes followed up that win with another 1-0 beating of Wolves in their Premier League opener only to be humbled 1-4 at Aston Villa. However, the Foxes rebounded with a 2-1 victory over Norwich to head into the international break on a high. Recent meetings between both sides have seen Leicester getting the better of City, as in addition to their recent win in the Community Shield, the Foxes went to the Etihad and stunned City 5-2 last season in an impressive display, although they did lose 0-2 to City at home.

Manchester City, now sitting seventh in the table, will have revenge on their minds when they travel to the King Power stadium to face the Foxes who beat them in the Community Shield earlier this season. The Citizens, City, will head to Leicester having recorded back-to-back wins over Norwich (5-0) and Arsenal (5-0), having lost their opening game 0-1 away to Tottenham Hotspurs. After missing out on Harry Kane in the summer, City have signed England's star Jack Grealish for £100 million to their already impressive array of attacking talents. Based on current form and talent, City will be firm favourites to retain their Premier League title.

KEY STATS

● Leicester – have won three of their last five Premier League home games against reigning champions (L2), beating Liverpool 3-1 last season.

● Manchester City – have won their last two away league games against Leicester, last winning more consecutive away against the Foxes between 1934 and 1954 (5 in a row).

● Both sides – none of the last 11 league meetings between Leicester and Manchester City has finished as a draw, with the Foxes winning four to the Citizens' seven.

The betting tip. City win.

