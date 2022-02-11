After six second-placed finishes, Rupunzel is a winner

After six second-placed finishes, Rupunzel is a winnerFriday, February 11, 2022
|
BY RUDDY ALLEN
|
Victory in the maiden special weight event for native-bred three-year-old fillies over five furlongs (1,000m) straight on Saturday (February 5) at Caymanas Park went to the Phillip Elliott-conditioned Rupunzel, a three-year-old bay filly by Savoy Stomp out of Miss Pasion.
Rupuzel, who made her debut in August of last year, was the most-experienced runner in the line-up, with eight starts, finishing second on six of those outings. With Dane Nelson in the saddle, Rupunzel came from behind horses to win the event by 1 ¾ lengths in an encouraging time of 59.3 seconds.
Elliott said that he was pleased with his charge's effort and that Rupunzel will only get better from here on.
“I am not one to force my horses as I allow them to develop on their own accord. This is a horse yet to be seen at her best and who needs a bit more ground than what she has been running at present. Looking at today's (Saturday) display, she [ Rupunzel] seems to be now coming to hand.
“And in that frame of mind and how she was handled by the rider, it was a pleasing run to be encouraged about. For as the distance increases, her level of performance will improve,” Elliott told this publication.
Rupunzel raced behind the pace early in the contest as first-time runner She's Fantastic (Omar Walker) led the small field of nine runners.
After the runners crossed the dummy rails, Nelson switched his mount to the inside for an effort and Rupunzel responded by powering away from rivals. Another Wave was second and She's Fantastic third.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy