After six second-placed finishes, Rupunzel is a winner

Victory in the maiden special weight event for native-bred three-year-old fillies over five furlongs (1,000m) straight on Saturday (February 5) at Caymanas Park went to the Phillip Elliott-conditioned Rupunzel, a three-year-old bay filly by Savoy Stomp out of Miss Pasion.

Rupuzel, who made her debut in August of last year, was the most-experienced runner in the line-up, with eight starts, finishing second on six of those outings. With Dane Nelson in the saddle, Rupunzel came from behind horses to win the event by 1 ¾ lengths in an encouraging time of 59.3 seconds.

Elliott said that he was pleased with his charge's effort and that Rupunzel will only get better from here on.

“I am not one to force my horses as I allow them to develop on their own accord. This is a horse yet to be seen at her best and who needs a bit more ground than what she has been running at present. Looking at today's (Saturday) display, she [ Rupunzel] seems to be now coming to hand.

“And in that frame of mind and how she was handled by the rider, it was a pleasing run to be encouraged about. For as the distance increases, her level of performance will improve,” Elliott told this publication.

Rupunzel raced behind the pace early in the contest as first-time runner She's Fantastic (Omar Walker) led the small field of nine runners.

After the runners crossed the dummy rails, Nelson switched his mount to the inside for an effort and Rupunzel responded by powering away from rivals. Another Wave was second and She's Fantastic third.