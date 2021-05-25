Alexa's Dream gets off the mark with close maiden victory

ALEXA'S Dream displayed all of her fighting qualities to promote her chances of participating in the season's first Classic race for fillies only, the one-mile 1000 Guineas which is scheduled for Saturday, June 5.

The three-year-old chestnut filly by Berlino Di Tiger out of Alexa's Song by Rock and Roll, trained by Robert Pearson, was successful in a Maiden Condition race for native-bred three-year-old runners at Caymanas Park on Saturday, May 22 at the distance of seven furlongs, which many consider to be the right preparation trip for a one-mile event.

Alexa's Dream, sent off as the 8/5 second-favourite with Christopher Mamdeen holding the reins, got up in time to best 7-1 chance and persistent protagonist throughout the contest Vanquisher (Shane Ellis) by a neck, with the 6/5 favourite Positive ID, ridden by Dick Cardenas, all of 8 ½ lengths behind in third.

Along the stretch drive the duel involving Alexa's Dream and Vanquisher brought the house down as the former on the inside rails was overtaken by the latter, yet Mamdeen summoned all his skills and strength to get a last-ditch effort from Alexa's Dream who won by the slimmest of margins.

The winning time for the seven-furlong event was 1:29.1 seconds with fractions of 24.1, 47.4, 1:13.4.

“ Alexa's Dream ran a lovely race today [Saturday] in a great spirit after coming off a five-month break, and she needed the run she got last week. After her run last week I found few little issues with her and had them corrected during the short break and, for this run, we tried her going longer where she would have a little more time to relax – and she seemed to like it and gave a capital effort. And it was very refreshing to see her fighting to the finishing.

“I am happy with the progress. All that is left now is for us to continue to work with her and get prepared for her next race,” an optimistic trainer Pearson said in his post-race interview.