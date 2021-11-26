Alimony pays his dues

Alimony pays his duesFriday, November 26, 2021
BY HURBUN WILLIAMS
Hard-spun chestnut colt Alimony left non-winners of two behind with a sound 1 3/4 length win in a three-year-old and upwards event travelling five furlongs round at Caymanas Park on Sunday, November 21.
Alimony came through the pack in the final furlong, under a telling ride from jockey Tevin Foster, to defeat Sudden Flight (Dick Cardenas) and True Bravado (Robert Halledeen).
Alimony, conditioned by the leading and champion trainer Anthony Nunes, won the quick 1,000-metres-round dash in a time of 1:01 seconds flat with fractions of 23.1, 46.3 seconds.
Nunes was pleased with the final result.
“To tell the truth, we had expected him to have won two weeks ago. But Alimony ran so disappointingly that I was left dissatisfied with the performance. But, when he came back to the stables, he showed he was really tired, so maybe he just needed the run.
“You cannot train Alimony as you would a normal horse because of his numerous issues, but for this race he looked much fitter. Before the week ended and coming into this race he got a lot of tightness on him. Alimony looked fitter and a whole lot better and Tevin rode him superbly from the outside post. There was a lot of speed in the race. Tevin sat right behind it and came home nicely, which was good to see,” Nunes said.
