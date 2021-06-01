Amy The Butcher goes into 1000 Guineas with a win

AMY The Butcher took full advantage of her light impost of 47.0 kilogrammes to hold Rusty and Big Jule at bay to win the Monday Morning Trophy in a non-winners of two event for native-bred three-year-old maidens travelling seven furlongs (1,400 metres), at Caymanas Park on Saturday, May 22.

Confidently ridden by the claiming apprentice Jordan Barrett in the filly's final gallop before the Classic season commences, Amy The Butcher – prepared for her winning run by trainer Patrick Fong – prompted the pace and won the event by 1 1/2 lengths from second by the post Rusty – ridden by Anthony Thomas.

The final time was 1:28.2 with splits of 24.1, 47.4, 1:13.4. Big Jule (Omar Walker) finished third.

This was the second win for the three-year-old grey filly by Deputy Glitters - Asia's Dream from career 12 starts.

“I was confident, going into this race, with the idea of winning based on the filly's performance in the Portmore race where she showed that she was steadily improving and emphasised her improving trend by gaining with every stride on She's A Wonder.

“I just had to keep her [ Amy The Butcher] focused for this event, being her final gallop before the 1000 Guineas. So, I tried to keep her in immaculate condition based on the recent and decent last run experience, and with the expected lightweight impact she did not disappoint and went on to register a good win. Now it is on to the one-mile 1000 Guineas and we will see what happens,” Fong said in his post-race interview.