An encouraging three-year-old entry by

DEEZI opened his three-year-old campaign with an encouraging win in a three-year-old (non-winners of two) contest on Sunday, February 13, leaving trainer Jason DaCosta optimistic about the bay colt taking part in the upcoming Classic series of races.

Bred by Northern Giant out of Buyabook, Deezi easily brushed aside rivals in the three-year-old and upwards event over six furlongs (1,200m) by an impressive 6 ¾ lengths. Deeziwon in a time of 1:14.3 backed by splits 23.1 x 47.2.

“Pretty pleased with the performance by Deezi. It was a promising performance. The time was decent as the track was on the slow side today [Sunday]. He trained well coming into this race and so we did expect a good run from him today.

“We hope he keeps progressing and improving and [we will] see if we can take a shot at the Classic races later on. It is early days yet for the Classics but we will see how he comes out of the race, and then we will plot a path for him to the Classic races,” DaCosta said.

It was an even start for most of the seven runners in the field with Deezi emerging as the lone leader approaching the half-mile (800m) turn. Deezi went into the home stretch ahead of Awesome Rich (Roger Hewitt), Nomoredeals (Dane Dawkins), Gilbert (Shane Richardson), and Shadowfax (Javaniel Patterson).

Deezi straightened his gallop in the lane, and when jockey Anthony Thomas asked for more the Mr JPS-owned runner accelerated and powered away to win easily. Gilbert finished second with Nomoredeals third.