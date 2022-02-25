An ugly win, no matter what, is better than a pretty loss — trainer Dale Murphy on Runaway Algo

Foreigner Runaway Algo continued his positive displays on local soil when winning an imported three-year-old and upwards (non-winners of three) and a three-year-old and upwards (non-winners of two), contest for local horses. The event took place on Saturday, February 19, at Caymanas Park, and was run over six furlongs.

The three-year-old chestnut colt by Algorithms out of Misunify, trained by Dale Murphy, won the event by three parts of a length in a time of 1:08.1 seconds to continue from where he left off on Boxing Day of last year as a two-year-old winning again under jockey Shane Ellis.

True Al Sky with Javaniel Patterson in the irons finished second with Magical Mood (Ramon Nepare) third.

The American galloper was not the best away but he quickly coupled up to take the lead. Runaway Algo shortened close to the winning post allowing True Al Sky to get closer.

“An eventual good win. The horse maybe would have lost it at the gate but the industry of the jockey saved the day with skilful handling. Ellis reported that the horse broke off on a diagonal path.

“He (Ellis) then had to balance and settle Runaway Algo before working his way into the lead, and it was pretty good after that. The margin of victory does not suggest anything but a win is a win, is a win. From here, with all things even coming out of the race, he will move up and probably win another race before stepping up to the Overnight Allowance division.

“I am satisfied with the performance at this point. We came here to win, and that objective was met. An ugly win, no matter what, is better than a pretty loss,” Murphy commented.