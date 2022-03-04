Another intriguing Manchester Derby with much at stake

The noisy neighbours City have a 19-point lead over the original Manchester as both sides clash in an expected humdinger on Super Sunday Manchester derby.

Then tomorrow (Saturday, March 5) Liverpool host West Ham as they continue their pursuit of City for league honours.

Event # 1 – EPL, Liverpool vs West Ham

Having recorded contrasting results in the FA Cup in midweek, Liverpool and top-four challengers West Ham do battle at Anfield in a vital match that will have a bearing on the EPL title and also next season's Champions League places. Liverpool advanced to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with a 2-1 win over Norwich on Wednesday, while Southampton ousted West Ham 3-1. The Reds, Liverpool, will head into this clash with confidence sky high, having lifted the Carabao Cup last weekend following victory over Chelsea on penalties and also advancing to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, with hopes of an unprecedented quadruple still alive. With the victory over Norwich in midweek, Liverpool made it 11 straight wins on the bounce in all competitions – with six of those coming in the Premier League, and not since October have Liverpool dropped points in a Premier League home match.

West Ham are still battling for success on two fronts, the Premier League top four and in the Europa League. They boosted their top-four chances with a 1-0 beating of Wolves last weekend and are now fifth in the table – two points adrift of Man United ahead of this vital clash against the Reds. A surprise draw or victory over Liverpool would see them move back in the final Champions League spot before Man United face City on Sunday, but worryingly for West Ham, they have won just two of their last eight away games in the Premier League. However, West Ham did beat Liverpool at the London Stadium back in November, but Liverpool have won each of the last four meetings between both sides at Anfield – scoring at least two goals each time.

KEY STATS

Liverpool – have scored in each of their last 11 Premier League games against West Ham, netting at least twice in 10 of these meetings (31 goals in total).

West Ham – are looking to complete the Premier League double over Liverpool for just the second time, previously doing so in 2015-16. Their 3-2 victory in the reverse fixture this season was their first league win against the Reds since that campaign (D2 L8 in between).

Both sides – have only lost one of their last 48 home league games against West Ham (W35 D12), going down 3-0 under Brendan Rodgers in August 2015.

The betting tip. Liverpool win.

Event # 2 EPL – Man City vs Man United

The Manchester derby is one of the highlights of the Premier League season, since City's influx of cash and their rise to the top, the “noisy neighbours”, as former United Manager Sir Alex Ferguson famously called them, are now the dominant force in the city of Manchester.

Man City have won eight domestic trophies since Man United last lifted any silverware, and a huge 19-point gap separates both teams ahead of this vital clash. After being beaten at home by the inconsistent Tottenham, City bounce backed by narrowly defeating Everton 1-0 under highly controversial circumstantial last weekend. Still, they are back on home soil, and the Etihad has been somewhat of a fortress this year, having won 15, drawn two with just one defeat to Tottenham. Indeed, there's still the small matter of the derby which City might feel confident of winning as the gulf in class has never been more evident than the derby game back in November, as City strolled to an easy 2-0 win at Old Trafford.

Man United's performance on Sunday could have a significant impact on whether the league title stays with the city of Manchester or heads to Merseyside – talk about being caught between a rock and a hard place. With that said, there's plenty of negatives around Man United now despite an unbeaten eight game run – while they're not losing games, United have dropped points in that run against some lesser lights like Burnley, Southampton, and Watford, and now a top-four spot is in serious doubt for them. The silver lining for United's fans is that they have an excellent record at the Etihad in the derby – they've lost just one of the last seven matches on the road against City.

KEY STATS

Man City – only against Chelsea (18) and Liverpool (17) have Manchester United lost more Premier League games than they have against Man City (16), despite the Citizens not playing in five different campaigns of the competition.

Man United – are looking to win four consecutive away games in all competitions against Man City for the first time since a run of four between November 1993 and November 2000.

Both sides – Manchester City are looking to complete the league double over Man Utd for just the second time under manager Pep Guardiola, having previously done so in 2018-19. Premier League meetings between Manchester City and Manchester United have seen the away team win more often than in any other fixture in the competition's history (21)

The betting tip. Man United win.

JUSTBET ODDS – Liverpool vs West Ham

Saturday, March 5, 2022

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

LIVERPOOL TO WIN $1.30 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,300

WEST HAM TO WIN $9.00 which means a $1000 bet would pay $9,000

MATCH TO DRAW $6.00 which means a $1000 bet would pay $6,000

Odds on the Home Team (L/Pool)

winning the game 3-0 at full time $8.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $8,000

Odds on the Away Team (W/Ham)

winning the game 1-2 at full time $26.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $26,000

Odds on the game drawing 1-1 at full time $11.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $11,000.

JUSTBET ODDS – Man City vs Man United

Sunday, March 6, 2022

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

MANCHESTER CITY TO WIN $1.38 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,380

MANCHESTER UNITED TO WIN $7.50 which means a $1000 bet would pay $7,500

MATCH TO DRAW $5.25 which means a $1000 bet would pay $5,250

Odds on the Home Team (City)

winning the game 2-1 at full time $8.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $8,000

Odds on the Away Team (United)

winning the game 2-3 at full time $61.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $61,000

Odds on the game drawing 2-2 at full time $14.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $5,500.