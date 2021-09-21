Another phase

Mahogany, as expected, duly obliged in the seven-furlong Kilowatt Trophy - the three-year-old and upwards Open Allowance feature on the nine-race card at Caymanas Park on Saturday, September 18.

Mahogany trained by Ian Parsard and ridden by jockey Dane Dawkins won with authority as seen by his eight lengths victory. His winning time was 1:24.4 seconds with supporting splits of 22.3, 45.1, 1:10.2 seconds.

Laban (Oshane Nugent) was second, with Victory Turn, under Javaniel Patterson, third.

In his latest track endeavour, Mahogany demonstrated greater restraint as he was way behind tearaway leader Victory Turn and only started to gain ground after three furlongs of the contest were completed. Normally, Mahogany would be in front setting searing splits but this time he waited as if trying something new at exercise before tearing away from Victory Turn in the stretch.

“It was an Open Allowance race and we were confident going in, as not the best runners were lined-up in this one.

“ Mahogany trained well for this trophy race and at this level and we thought that he would have won. And he did with a certain amount of authority. But the most satisfying aspect of the race was the way won today (Saturday).

“He showed he did not have to blast off in front at the off to demolish the opposition from early. I discussed with the jockey about getting him to relax a bit more before allowing him to run fastest where it does matter most – in the final two furlongs of the race, Dane (Dawkins) rode him to absolute perfection.

“The most encouraging aspect of that phase of advancement is that Mahogany responded willingly with that level of perfection anticipated. This could be another very positive advancing sign in the Mahogany's running progress, which points to the fact that, if he learns to relax and then releases that injection of speed that he possesses, where it matters most, then you may not know where that will take him.

“In my heart, I am led to believe that, at present, he could be the best horse in training in Jamaica. But even so, he will have to continue to demonstrate that in the remaining three months of the year.

“He has now moved up to the stage of big boys at the moment, where he will have to graduate as well,” Parsard said.