Anthony Nunes' charges Oneofakind, Nipster to decide Open Allowance

The much-improved Oneofakind and Horse of the Year Nipster lock horns once more in what should be another explosive battle in a three-year-old and upwards Open Allowance event over nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m) on tomorrow's 10-race programme at Caymanas Park.

The last time the two met on April 23 in the The Viceroy Trophy at a mile (1,600m), Oneofakind came out the winner by half-a-length in a time of 1:39.1.

The race is not limited to these two as Sentient, King Arthur, and Crimson have good chances of winning.

Below is a closer at the runners in this contest.

1. ONEOFAKIND: (4 ch c by Fearless Vision – The Golden One) – One of the most improved horses in training at present. Oneofakind is unbeaten this season with three wins from as many starts, totalling six wins from 14 career starts. His most outstanding gallop came in the The Viceroy Trophy and now Oneofakind has risen in the scales from 53.0kgs (117 lb) to 56.5kgs (125 lb) but that should not be of an issue as he is packed with class, talent, and based on his last effort, Oneofakind has a strong inherent fighting spirit. Two of his six career wins have come over this distance, thereby Oneofakind is primed for another special effort.

2. SENTIENT: (5 ch h by Strikewhileitshot – Lady Geetadeo) – Was 7 ½ lengths third behind Oneofakind and Nipster in the The Viceroy Trophy on April 23 and then finished eighth lengths behind Nipster in the Saint Cecelia Cup on May 15. With both Oneofakind and Nipster in the line-up , Sentient is going to find it difficult despite his consistency.

3. SUPERLUMINAL: (9 b h by Natural Selection – A Thousand Hills) – Moves up in grade again but cannot manage these.

4. NIPSTER: (4 b c by Casual Trick – Nippit) – Finally got off the mark this season when winning the 6 ½ furlong Saint Cecelia Cup on May 8. Nipster won by three lengths in a time of 1:19.2. Prior to that, Nipster was just beaten by Oneofakind in the The Viceroy Trophy over one mile. Renews rivalry with his stablemate which sees Oneofakind coming up in weight at 56.5 kgs to match Nipster with top weight of 57.0 kgs. Advantage goes to Nipster who has found himself again under his new trainer.

5. ROY ROGERS: (5 gr g by Distorted – Soca Party) – Bold front-runner who will challenge for the early lead and then fade.

6. KING ARTHUR: (4 b g by Natural Selection – Geisha's Art) – Last year's Jamaica Derby winner who comes into this race after two wins on the trot. King Arthur steps up to compete and faces top guns Oneofakind and Nipster, and can only hope for a minor placing.

7. CRIMSON: (5 b g by Nuclear Wayne – Sarah Barracuda) – Ran on to finish third behind Nipster and Trevor's Choice in the Saint Cecelia Trophy on May 15. Crimson is going to enjoy this extension of the distance and a late surge is expected but it is going to be too late.

8. HOVER CRAFT: (11 b g by He'stherealthing – Royal Pizzaz) – Hover Craft is going to be outpaced by rivals.

9. LEGALITY (USA): (5 dkb h by Uncaptured – Tracey's Legacy) – The only foreigner in the race and that is about it.