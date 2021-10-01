Anthony Thomas fined, suspended for two race days

Anthony Thomas fined, suspended for two race daysFriday, October 01, 2021
|
The stewards of the Jamaica Racing Commission (JRC) have announced the following disciplinary actions arising from inquiries held at their offices on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.
Jockey Anthony Thomas who rode Nakamura in the first race on Saturday, August 28, 2021, was suspended for two race days and fined $10,000.00 for intimidation and interference caused to Bigmanbiden between the 200 and 100 metre points that resulted in the disqualification of Nakamura. The suspension will take effect on October 16, 2021.
Jockey Javaniel Patterson who rode Mamacita in the sixth race on Saturday, August 28, 2021, was suspended for one race day and fined $5,000.00 for intimidation and interference caused to Talented Tony K leaving the 400-metre point that resulted in the disqualification of Mamacita. The suspension will take effect on October 9, 2021.
Jockey Daniel Datchell, who rode Cold Pursuit in the fourth race on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 was cautioned for interference caused to glock the vicinity of 300-metre point.
Jockey Youville Pinnock who rode Tiz Dancer in the eighth race on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, was suspended for two race days for the interference caused to Ring Charmer leaving the 400-metre point. The suspension will take effect on October 16, 2021.
