Atomica — the undisputed overall leader going into the Classics

Now there is no doubt! The undisputed leader going in the Classics, whether fillies, colts, or geldings is the chestnut filly Atomica.

Trained by Gary Subratie and ridden by Dane Dawkins, Atomica nuked rivals on Saturday, April 2 at Caymanas Park, in the seven-furlong Thornbird Stakes winning by 7 ¼ commanding lengths in a time of 1:27.0, with splits of 23.2 x 47.0 x 1:11.4.

In winning this major prep race for the Classics to come, Atomica defeated the champion two-year-old of last year Golden Wattle (Tevin Foster), with Silent Mission (Dane Nelson) third.

THE RACE

Atomica was not the best away when the go button was pressed as surprisingly Golden Wattle was the first to show but was quickly pounced on by Prncsshootingstar. After a furlong, Atomica made way on the rails to get close to Prncsshootingstar. At this stage, it was clear that Atomica was tugging hard, wanting to go in front but was restrained by Dawkins. Riding the bend, just before turning for the last two furlongs, Atomica swooped down to be with Prncsshootingstar.

In the drive for home, Atomica propelled forward, and thereafter, it was not a race.

Bred by Karl Samuda and owned by Oakridge Farms, Atomica by Nuclear Wayne out of Honkeytonkville was winning for the third time from three starts; once on debut as a two-year-old and twice as a three-year-old under Dawkins.

COMMENTS — TRAINER GARY SUBRATIE

“ Atomica came into this race on her toes. She did everything and more in the mornings at exercise, and I expected her to win, and that she did. The manner of her victory against the best fillies around at this time shows the progress Atomica has made and is still making. I will be looking now at runner her in the Portmore, and we will see, as this must be discussed with the owner first. Right now, I am an extremely happy man to have a horse like Atomica under my care. Let's hope she comes out of this race ok, and then we will move on.”

THE ANALYSIS

A defining run by Atomica making her the odds-on favourite for both the Portmore (7 ½ furlongs) and the 1000 Guineas (one mile). While Atomica is now odds-on for the aforementioned races, she is also the favourite (colt and geldings included) for the St Leger and the Jamaica Derby. This is a well-built filly that racing fans have not the best of thus far.

The connections of Golden Wattle can be proud of her second-place finish. Golden Wattle was racing for the first time in four months, and needed the run to get her hoofs in full motion, plus she gave away weight to all her rivals. At level weights, going a longer distance, the chances of Golden Wattle will be significantly increased.

Silent Mission was running on but the best she can hope is other placing positions in the Classic races to come.

Outbidder was a no-show.