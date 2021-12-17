Atomica duly noticed with good opening effort

Atomica , a chestnut filly by Nuclear Wayne out of the Reparations' mare Honkeytonkville , showed more than enough to encourage her connections with a noticeable victory on debut.

Atomica's first success came in the Sunnyside Stakes, a two-year-old Maiden Special Weight contest for fillies only over five furlongs round on Saturday, December 11, at Caymanas Park.

Trained by Gary Subratie, with Omar Walker atop, Atomica won the event by four lengths from Rupunzel, the most experienced runner in the line-up and also favoured to win the event. Rupunzel (Oshane Nugent), trained by Phillip Elliott, came running on but by then Atomica had already decided the outcome. A Gift From Ben with Robert Halledeen finished third. The winning time for the event was 1:01.3 seconds with splits of 23.3, x 47.3 seconds.

Atomica was not the best away, but quickly made up ground but in the straight was still way behind the front-runners. Then came the explosion by Atomica, who quickly surged by rivals to win with the rider looking behind.

“When you have a two-year-old starting her career and winning on her debut, in that fashion, it is always encouraging,” said owner Don Wehby.

Wehby continued, “but horse racing is funny: You have a long road to go. Trainer Subratie thinks highly of Atomica and I will just keep my fingers crossed as she will continue to improve. Yes! I am extremely pleased with what I have seen. Atomica did not have a good start but she coupled up quickly and finished strong, which is a good indication that she will get a distance of ground when called upon to do so.”