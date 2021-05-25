Baton Rouge – the first time of asking

ANOTHER good-looker, Baton Rouge was released into racing from the stables of Jason DaCosta. The highly-thought-of bay colt by Natural Selection - Little Wasp won a three-year-old Maiden Special Weight offering over 1000 metres straight on debut by a neck at Caymanas Park on Saturday, May 22.

Ridden by Anthony Thomas, Baton Rouge was successful in beating Simba The Lion (Robert Halledeen) — another first-timer who came from far back to challenge for the eventual winning spot.

When the starter pressed his button Baton Rouge quickly established himself in the lead while tracking from the four draw to the outside rails.

Running green, Baton Rouge drifted back to mid-track and then came under a sustained challenge from Simba The Lion, but Baton Rouge got the job done in a time of 1:00.2 seconds with fractions of 23.1, 46.2. Tiz Dancer, supported at odds of 9/2 with Omar Walker in the saddle, finished third — 11 1/2 lengths behind Simba The Lion.

With trainer DaCosta not on hand, part owner Raymond Rousseau stepped forward for the post-race interview.

“I am pleased with the performance of Baton Rouge. Considering all the various issues that we have had with this horse, his preparation has been reserved.

“So to come here and win the first time out, for me that is a bonus. He is still green; we have only recently fitted him with the blinkers and I do not think he saw the other horses before, as he was willing to go on when he did see the other horse alongside him.That he was willing to go on after he pulled up at the half mile...that indicated to me that he wants to go long — plus, he has a really nice action. Now let us see how he comes out of the race and if good, we will see what will happen the next time he races,” Rousseau said.