Bayern Munich continue its imperious march to another title

With the COVID-19 affecting most teams in recent times and with sides losing players to the 2021 African Cup of Nations. German giants Bayern Munich will aim to continue their march to yet another title when they take on Borussia Monchengladbach today, then later over in France, Lyon and the star-studded PSG will square off in a much-anticipated clash.

Event # 1 – GERMANY, Bayern Munich vs Gladbach

Bayern Munich will be bidding to make it eight straight wins in all competitions when they resume their Bundesliga campaign at home to Borussia Monchengladbach today, Friday, January 7.

Bayern Munich are currently top of the Bundesliga table, nine points clear of rivals and second-placed Dortmund, while Gladbach occupy 14th spot, having struggled for consistency so far this season. Since being ambushed and surprised 1-2 at Augsburg in the league on November 19, Bayern's form has been exhilarating, winning seven matches across two separate competitions. This form has allowed them to secure a perfect record in their Champions League group and pull clear at the top of the league table. With that said, Bayern have won five straight matches in the league, scoring nine and conceded zero goals during this run. Bayern have lifted the Bundesliga title in each of the last nine seasons and look odds on to make it ten straight this season based on their form – victory against Gladbach will move them 12 points clear of Dortmund.

Borussia Monchengladbach, meanwhile, have consistently finished in the top half of the table in the Bundesliga since 2011, claiming fifth and fourth in two of the last three seasons, but they have struggled for consistency this season. Indeed, five wins, four draws, and eight defeats from their opening 17 matches has given them 19 points, which is only good enough for 14th spot on the table. Gladbach had lost four straight matches between November and December before securing a 1-1 draw against Hoffenheim just before the winter break. Worryingly for them is the fact that they are without a win in the league since beating relegation bound Greuther Furth in November.

KEY STATS

BAYERN MUNICH – have won five consecutive home matches and have won nine of their last 10 home matches. Bayern have also scored two or more goals in eight of their last 10 home matches. FC Bayern München have picked up 43 points from the first half of this season's Bundesliga - their best haul in six years (46 points under Pep Guardiola in 2015-16). Bayern have scored 56 goals in the first 17 games– a new BL record at this stage of a campaign.

BORUSSIA MONCHENGLADBACH – have failed to win any of their last five league matches and have lost six of their last 10 away matches. More worryingly for Gladbach is that they have conceded two or more goals in five of their last 10 away matches.

BOTH SIDES – Borussia Mönchengladbach have scored more Bundesliga goals against FC Bayern than any other team (135). However, the Foals, as Gladbach are known, have also conceded 207 BL goals against Bayern – more than against any other opponent.

The betting tip. Bayern Munich win.

Event # 2 FRANCE – Lyon vs PSG –

Struggling Lyon and French league leaders PSG square off in their Ligue 1 derby tomorrow, Saturday, January 8, as both sides aim to start the new year with a victory.

Lyon are winless in their last four league matches, including draws in their last three games. No doubt, Lyon would be happy just to avoid defeat against the leaders as they currently sits 13th in the table, closer to the relegation spot than to the Champions League spots. Lyon will be hard-pressed to even steal a point from PSG as they will be without keys players who have since departed for the African Cup of Nations. Having been thrown out of the French Cup back in December due to fans rioting, Lyon should be well rested for this encounter, but they were beaten earlier in the season 2-1 at PSG which will be a worry for them as their head-to-head record against PSG is very poor, winning just one of their previous seven clashes in all competitions and losing five.

PSG kicked off the new year with a comfortable 4-0 win against fourth-tier Vannes in the Coupe de France. Star striker Kylian Mbappe warmed up for the weekend clash with a sparkling hat-trick, but they too will be without several key players due to the COVID -19 virus and the African Cup of Nations. The likes of Hakimi, Diallo, and Idrissa Gueye will be absent while Lionel Messi tested positive for the COVID-19, and Neymar is still out injured. With that said, PSG enter this match in a rich vein of form having gone unbeaten in their last eight matches and they are also unbeaten in their last five away matches.

KEY STATS

LYON – have lost their last two home games against Paris in Ligue 1, as many as in their previous 14 in the competition (W8 D4 L2). Lyon have found the net in each of their last 18 home games in Ligue 1 (37 goals scored), the longest run in the top-flight.

PSG – have drawn three of their last four games in Ligue 1 (W1), as many as in their first 36 under Mauricio Pochettino (W28 D3 L5). Strangely, Paris have won neither of their last two away games in Ligue 1 (D2) and have not had a longer winless run on the road in the top-flight since April 2019 (3 games).

BOTH SIDES – no other side has beaten Paris more often than Lyon in Ligue 1 since 2011-12 and the beginning of the Qatari era: 5 times in 21 matches (D3 L13).

The betting tip. Draw.

JUSTBET ODDS – Bayern Munich vs Monchengladbach

Friday, January 7, 2022

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

BAYERN MUNICH TO WIN $1.33 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,330

MONCHENGLADBACH TO WIN $7.50 which means a $1000 bet would pay $7,500

MATCH TO DRAW $6.25 which means a $1000 bet would pay $6,250

Odds on the Home Team (Bayern) winning the game 3-0 at full time $11.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $11,000

Odds on the Away Team (Gladbach) winning the game 1-2 at full time $21.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $21,000

Odds on the game drawing 3-3 at full time $41.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $41,000.

JUSTBET ODDS – Lyon vs PSG

Sunday, January 9, 2022

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

LYON TO WIN $3.60 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,600

PSG TO WIN $1.86 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,860

MATCH TO DRAW $4.25 which means a $1000 bet would pay $4,250

Odds on the Home Team (Lyon) winning the game 2-0 at full time $26.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $26,000

Odds on the Away Team (PSG) winning the game 1-3 at full time $13.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $13,000

Odds on the game drawing 0-0 at full time $21.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $21,000.