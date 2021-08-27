Best Daughter Ever returns in style

Whenever there is rain at the race track, the rule of thumb is that the advantage goes to the grey horses and such was the case for Best Daughter Ever.

Returning to competitive racing after close to a year's absence, Best Daughter Ever was in resplendent form over a distance — nine furlongs and 25 yards — for which she has developed a particular liking.

Best Daughter Ever, trained by Vincent Atkinson with Javaniel Patterson in the irons, got her second success from six starts on Saturday, August 21, 2021 in a four-year-old and up non-winners of three for local horses and a non-winners of two for imported horses.

Best Daughter Ever won the event by 7 1/2 lengths as the even-money favourite in a time of 1:57.4 seconds, aligned by fractions of 26.4, 51.3, 1:16.3, 1:42.3 seconds.

Best Daughter Ever left her outside draw in good order, soon after the horses in this contest were sent on their way to secure a fighting position, and was second to Ajita (Jordan Barrett) leaving the half-mile marker. From then, Best Daughter Ever showed her love for both the underfoot condition and the distance by going through to claim the win. The persistent Ajita, on the inside as a 10/1 chance, finished second with Versatile Vision (Christopher Mamdeen) filling the third slot.

“What was satisfying in this race by Best Daughter Ever is that she was coming from a year's layoff because of an injury and she showed that she came here to run.

“She loves this type of condition as Best Daughter Ever has hooves like it is built for this purpose.

“We had to take time with her to ensure that she recovered sufficiently to race, but we will have the wait and see how she comes out of the race before we can say much,” Atkinson shared with this publication.