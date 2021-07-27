BGLC sponsors first juvenile race;16 provisionally entered

BGLC sponsors first juvenile race;16 provisionally enteredTuesday, July 27, 2021
THE long-awaited first entry of the 2021 juvenile cohort is set for Emancipation Day, August 2, at Caymanas Park.
This race carries a race purse of $1.5 million if there are 10 or more starters provided by the promoting company.
A shot in the arm has come from the Betting Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC) with the injection of an additional $2 million, to be shared by the owners in the event.
This is race one in the BGLC and the Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association (TOBA) two-year-old series.
The share of the purse money and the BGLC bonus based on the number of starters are as follows.
Free entry is given to horses who participated in the last TOBA Yearling Sale, while for horses who did not participate in the TOBA sale, a fee of $75,000 is required.
Top weight to be carried is 54.0 kgs, with fillies allowed 1.5 kgs.
The first two-year-old race last year was taken by Super Duper.
Position 10 or more runners $1.5m 7 to 9 runners $1.25m 6 or less runners
$1.1m
1st $819,000 $682,500 $600,600
2nd $273,000 $277,500 $200,200
3rd $136,500 $113,750 $100,100
4th $68,250 $56,875 $50,050
5th $40,950 $34,125 $30,030
6th $27,300 $22,750 $20,020
Br $135,000 $112,500 $99,000
Position 10 or more runners $2.0m 7 to 9 runners $1.75m 6 or less runners
$1.5m
1st $1,092,000 $955,500 $819,000
2nd $364,000 $318,500 $273,000
3rd $182,000 $159,250 $136,500
4th $91,000 $79,625 $68,250
5th $54,600 $47,775 $40,950
6th $36,400 $31,850 $27,300
Br1 $80,000 $157,500 $135,000
