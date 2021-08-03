BGLC/TOBA Juvenile Dash opens the two-year-old season

A new set of horses, accompanied by the dreams and hopes of their connections, today begin their racing journey when the juvenile (two-year-olds) season gets underway at Caymanas Park.

This three-furlong contest features 12 starters in a race bolstered by the injection of $2 million by the Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission.

Below is the analysis of the 12 runners.

1. RUM PUNCHER: (2. ch c Soul Warrior – Miss Angeline) – Does not seem to be ready to put in a winning effort. A half-brother of Bubbling Angeline.

2. PHOENIX RISEN: (2. ch c Traditional – Impetus) – Went through the yearling sale (2020), selling for $1,400,000. Phoenix Risen is one of the last of the progeny of highly successful stallion Traditional, who has been on the track regularly. Might fill one of the minor placings.

3. THIRTYONEKISSES: (2 b f Savoy Stomp – Shahar) – A half-sister of Little Thunder, Sheer Madness, Puddy Pooh, Awesome Sauce, Sir Puddington, and Gypsy Jam. Thirtyonekisses represents the first group of runners sired by Savoy Stomp to race. Thirtyonekisses is not yet ready for a winning effort .

4. MR INCREDIBLE: (2 b c Natural Selection – Patara) – Mr Incredible is the full brother of Super Duper, the latter being the winner of the first two-year-old race of 2020. Mr Incredible has to wait to win his first race.

5. PRECIOUS P: (2 b f Casual Trick – Twinkling Rose) – Precious P, who was withdrawn from the yearling sale (2020), is the full sister of Jon P; she will have to wait for her time to release the maiden tag.

6. TEKAPUNT: (b c Northern Giant – Just A Flutter) – Fetched a price of $1,900,000 in the yearling sale. Not ready to punt on this occasion. Tekapunt is a half-brother to former Open Allowance campiagner Lottery Ticket.

7. BUGATTI: (2 b c Casual Trick – Charmin' Diaz) – Has been demonstrating his speed in the mornings and has become a favourite of his rider Shane Ellis who is the one always on top during his exercise routines. Bugatti is highly touted to begin his career with a win based on exercise reports. He is a full brother of Parajet and Casual Charm.

8. DEEZI: (2 b c Northern Giant – Buyabook) – Deezi, a half-brother of Poker Star, is coming along at exercise but is not one who will decide the outcome of this race.

9. PRNCSSHOOTINGSTAR: (2 b f Buzz Nightmare – Khaleesi's Revenge) – Firstly, the spelling of the name of this horse is correct. Seems to be the better of the two Feanny horses at this stage of development and is expected to be in the fray when this race is being decided. Prncsshootingstar is one of two runners in this race sired by Buzz Nightmare and is the first of his progeny to race.

10. RUPUNZEL: (2 b f Savoy Stomp – Mi Pasion) – Needs more time to develop.

11. SILENT MISSION: (2 b f Savoy Stomp – Lady Mandi) – This half-sister of Born Diplomat was sold for $2 million in the yearling sale (2020). Silent Mission has been going well at exercise and will be vying for a place on the board.

12. MAGGIE'S BOY: (2 b c Buzz Nightmare – Maggie's Way) – Maggie's Boy will be the better from this outing.