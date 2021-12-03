Big clashes in Germany, Italy

There will be fireworks in Germany this Saturday as the two giants, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, clash in their Der Klassiker derby, the biggest game in German football. Then over in Italy, title hopefuls Roma and Inter Milan collide in a mouth-watering encounter.

Event # 1 – GER, Dortmund vs Bayern Munich

Convincing wins on the weekend for both Dortmund and Bayern Munich over Wolfsburg and Bielefeld, respectively, set up the top-of-the-table clash perfectly between the two heavyweights of German football.

Bayern lead Dortmund by just one point in the standing, this means the winner of this match will end the weekend top of the table. Dortmund are at home and will have the advantage, but a win for Munich will open up a four-point gap over their rivals and, based on history, that would mean Bayern would be difficult to stop from winning another title this season.

The last time both sides met in a competitive match, Bayern were convincing 3-1 winners, that result came in the German Super Cup back in August.

Dortmund will enter this match as the form team in Germany, having won their last two league matches. They have also picked up 12 of 15 available points, with star striker Erling Haland scoring in their 3-1 over Wolfsburg on his return from injury.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, have seen their lead cut to one point in recent times and will be keen to get the better of their rivals to maintain their dominance in the league which they have been doing for the last decade.

Bayern travel to Dortmund in excellent form too, having won 10 games, one draw and suffering just two defeats so far this season. One of those was a shock defeat at the hands of bottom club Augsburg and Bayern also had to work hard to beat relegation threatened Bielefeld at the home last weekend.

KEY STATS

. Dortmund - have lost their last three competitive matches at home against FC Bayern Munich – only against Hamburger SV from 1982 to 1984, and against Juventus from 1993 to 2015 (four each) have BVB had longer losing streaks at home against a club in professional football.

. Bayern Munich – have won each of their last six competitive matches against Borussia Dortmund – never before has a club managed such a long winning streak in this fixture. That is the same number of victories as the Munich team had managed in the previous 13 competitive encounters combined (D3 L4).

. Both sides – no other matchup has taken place as often in German professional football as Borussia Dortmund vs FC Bayern Munich (129 times). FCB have lost more often against Dortmund than any other team (32) and BVB have also lost against the Munich side more often than any other team in professional football (63).

The betting tip. Draw.

Event # 2 ITA – Roma vs Inter Milan

Roma will welcome defending champions Inter Milan for a mouth-watering clash in the capital tomorrow (December 4) , with both sides battling for a top-four finish –they will both be eager to win to boost their chances.

Roma enter this match fifth in the standing, 10 points adrift leaders Napoli, meaning a perfect December is needed if they are to stand any chance of getting back into the title race.

Defending champions, Inter Milan, are much closer to the leader thanks to an eye-catching winning run-in recent time, taking advantage of teams around them dropping points. Roma last met Inter Milan back in May when Inter eased past them 3-1 at home after both sides had fought out an entertaining 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture.

Roma have struggled for consistency of late as in their last five matches they have three wins and two losses, with those two losses coming back-to-back before they won their next two games.

They will be aiming to put a good run of form together to prove that they are serious title challengers, after beating Torino 1-0 last weekend they are looking to keep the momentum going.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, were very impressive in November, passing every test presented to them and the win last weekend meant Inter have taken 13 points from a possible 15. They sit third in the table just four points off leaders Napoli and if they can get a win against the Romans, they will be right back in the title race with their rivals.

KEY STATS

. Roma – have won their last three matches in a row and have also keep clean sheets in those wins.

. Inter Milan – are unbeaten in their nine overall matches in all competitions, they have also won their last three matches in a row.

. Both sides – Inter are unbeaten against Roma in their last five meetings. During this run there has been four draws, the most common result when these teams meet is 1-1, in their nine meetings, six matches have ended 1-1.

The betting tip. Draw.

JUSTBET ODDS – Dortmund vs Bayern Munich

Saturday, December 4, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

DORTMUND TO WIN $3.60 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,600

BAYERN MUNICH TO WIN $1.83 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,830

MATCH TO DRAW $4.25 which means a $1000 bet would pay $4,250

Odds on the Home Team (Dortmund)

winning the game 2-0 at full time $30.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $30,000

Odds on the Away Team (Bayern)

winning the game 2-3 at full time $15.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $27,000

Odds on the game drawing 2-2 at full time $11.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $11,000.



JUSTBET ODDS – Roma vs Inter Milan

Saturday, December 4, 2021

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

ROMA TO WIN $3.00 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,000

INTER MILAN TO WIN $2.20 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,200

MATCH TO DRAW $3.60 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,600

Odds on the Home Team (Roma)

winning the game 3-1 at full time $23.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $23,000

Odds on the Away Team (Inter)

winning the game 2-4 at full time $45.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $45,000

Odds on the game drawing 2-2 at full time $11.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $11,000.