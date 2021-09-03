Big Jule New distance 9 1/2 furlongs in the offing

Winston Griffiths, the man who has ridden the most winners overall (1,663) and the most Classic winners in Jamaica, will be honoured tomorrow (September 4) with the inaugural running of the Winston “Fanna” Griffiths OD Classic.

The event, a native-bred three-year-old non-winners of a Grade 1 race, will see nine runners competing for a total purse of $3.75 million over the new distance of 9 ½ furlongs (1,900m).

The Supreme Racing Guide analyses each runner below.

1. DADDY JONES: (3 gr c by American Dance – Mete-Orite) – Out of the frame in the recent Jamaica Derby over 12 furlongs (2,400m), Daddy Jones faces the same rivals here excluding the fillies and with that he is not expected to produce a winning run. Plus, he is drawn at one and with no speed in his hoofs he might be left behind with too much to do but Daddy Jones is going to relish this new trip. Don't be surprised if Daddy Jones produces his best effort to date.

2. IANZHA LINKS: (3 ch f by Emperor Hall – Noassemblyrequired) – Followed up from her third-place finish in the Jamaica Oaks with a second-place effort behind King's Magician going six furlongs (1,200m) seven days ago. Ianzha Links should enjoy this new distance and could put in another good effort without winning. She will earn for her connections as she is tough and has a never-say-die attitude.

3. BILLY WHIZZ: (3 ch g by Northern Giant – Khadiliah) – Without a doubt the horse to beat here. Billy Whizz went down fighting boldly to Calculus in the recent Jamaica Derby, and he should be even more effective over this distance, going shorter than in the Derby, and could easily brush aside rivals. Billy Whizz's preparations coming into this new race have been noticeable and he is primed to put in another good shift. He is going to fight out the finish of this one. However, Billy Whizz carries top weight and is allowing heaps to his three-year-old colleagues.

4. REGAL AND ROYAL: (3 b c by Soul Warrior – Wap) – Finished five lengths behind I Am Fred in a 7 ½ furlong (1,500m) event on August 21. Regal and Royal should go well over this journey and is expected to be in an earning position when this race is over but he has been to so many three-year-old parties as evidenced from his 17 career starts and this might be his undoing.

5. BIG JULE: (3 b c by Tapizar – Blues In The Grass) – Ran well to finish fourth in the Jamaica Derby over 12 furlongs and is the least experienced in this line-up with only four starts to his credit thus far. With Derby runner-up Billy Whizz present here, Big Jule is still a strong contender to take home this trophy and the bulk of the purse. It is obvious that Big Jule has his issues that have limited his racing career, but without doubt, he is packed with talent and if he comes to the wicket fit and proper, we might see the best of Big Jule yet. Based on his talent alone, Big Jule is the choice.

6. SECRET IDENTITY: (3 b f by Bern Identity – Pomeroy's Secret) – Seems to be heading in the wrong direction. Secret Identity is going to be left behind but maybe her chances of placing will be enhanced with the figure-8 taken off.

7. AMY THE BUTCHER: (3 gr f by Deputy Glitters – Asia's Dream) – Produced a strong run in deep stretch to finish second behind She's A Wonder in the Jamaica Oaks at 10 furlongs. Against the boys here, Amy The Butcher chances of winning are slim despite her ruggedness and even with Shane “The Canterman” Ellis doing the riding honours.

8. HEAVENLY GLITTER: (3 dkb f by Deputy Glitters – Heavenly Peace) – Difficult seeing this filly winning here. Note the blinkers are off and the visor on.

9. SANTORINI: (3 ch c by Soul Warrior - Milestone) – Santorini did enough to catch the eye when finishing fifth in the Jamaica Derby (August 7) and fourth in the Jamaica St Leger (July 3). He is the recipient of a substantial pull in the weights and with his preparation earmarked for this feature contest, Santorini cannot be disregarded as he will certainly get the trip and will be at his best in the final two furlongs. Note the tongue tie has been taken off.