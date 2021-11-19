Big Jule is the choice in Trainers' Association Trophy

The United Racehorse Trainers' Association Trophy, a three-year-old and upwards Restricted Stakes event (non-winners of four for local horses, and non-winners of three for imported horses), is the feature race among three trophy races to be contested on the 10-race card tomorrow (November 13) at Caymanas Park. The nine furlongs and 29 yards (1,820m) event has attracted a field of eight runners.

The runners are analysed below:

1. SIR JOHN: (3 b g by Natural Selection – Luscious) – Finished eighth by 20 lengths on October 31 going six furlongs. VERDICT: Little or no improvement is expected from Sir John. 20-1

2. NAKAMURA: (3 b c by Northern Giant – Geisha's Glory) – VERDICT: Can be safely bypassed. 99-1

3 . I ANNAI LINKS: (3 b g by Emperor Hall – Brewedtoperfection) – Finished fourth behind Unruly Boss and Santorini over one mile on November 6. With both horses, Unruly Boss and Santorini present, Iannai Links will have to wait for another occasion. VERDICT: Ianani Links is not in the league of his main rivals. 16-1

4. BERN NOTICE: (3 ch c by Bern Identity – Blufield) – Was beaten 3 ½ lengths by American-bred I Am Fred travelling 7 ½ furlongs on October 25. Bern Notice has shown marked improvement in the latter part of his three-year-old career and is known to produce his best at two turns. VERDICT: Another comppetitive effort is expected. 7-2

5. UNRULY BOSS: (3 ch c by Bern Identity - Force Factor) – Stretched out for the first time on November 6, and was a winner by ¾ length ahead of Santorini over one mile. Unruly Boss meets Santorini again and is slightly better off in the handicaps but the extra furlong and 25 yards might be his undoing. VERDICT: Unruly Boss is fit and ready so expect him to fight until the end. 4-1

6. DADDY JONES: (3 gr c by American Dance – Mete-Orite) – Was not a factor in the Jamaica Cup over 9 ½ furlongs seven days ago. VERDICT: Racing again in quick time, Daddy Jones might be pressed against fresher horses. 7-1

7. BIG JULE: (3 b c by Tapizar – Blues in the Grass) – Returning off a 77-day break, Big Jule has been working well for this race. VERDICT: Big Jule has talent and if not for various issues would have left this grouping already. If he is fit and proper as his exercise reports indicate, then Big Jule will be there when this is being decided. 9-5

8. SANTORINI: (3 ch g by Soul Warrior – Milestone) – Came from sixth position by 6 ½ lengths at the half-mile to finish second by ¾ length to Unruly Boss at one mile. Now going further which better suits Santorini, there could be a change in the placement order. VERDICT: With Linton Steadman aboard Santorini's chances of winning are enhanced. 2-1