Billy to Whizz again

Fourteen runners are entered to contest this year's renewal of the Seymour “Foggy” Mullings Memorial Trophy, a three-year-old and upwards Overnight Allowance event going one mile (1,600m).

Below is the analysis of the 14 runners.

1. GAMB LER: (4 b f by Freedom for Jante – Kennisha) – Difficult to see Gambler winning this one.

2. SUPREME SOUL: (5 b h by Soul Warrior – Beware Baby) – Finally came to life when finishing third behind Laban and Legality in the Ahwhofah Sprint over six furlongs (1,200m) six days ago. Supreme Soul is far better suited over this distance and based on that run; another good developmental effort is anticipated.

3. MARQUESAS: (6 b h by Coded Warming – Islamorada) – Slowly but surely coming into his own. Marquesas from a level break could go home earning.

4. ANOTHER BULLET: (9 b h by Nasheet – Wisely Noted) – Appears on every racing programme of late without any show of form. Another Bullet will continue along that grid come tomorrow.

5. BEST DAUGHTER EVER (USA): (4 gr f by He's Had Enough – Family First) – Finished second in the St Elizabeth Distaff behind impressive winner Make Up Artist over one mile on November 13. Before that, Best Daughter Ever reeled off two consecutive wins. Best Daughter Ever races at the Overnight level for the second time and has every chance of winning but she needs to be closer to the front runners when entering the straight.

6. EL PROFESOR: (6 b g by Casual Trick – The Principal) – Has been racing often with not much to show.

7. SUPERLUMINAL: (9 b h by Natu ral Selection – Thousand Hills) – Up in age and will be left behind.

8. ONEOFAKIND: (4 ch c by Fearless Vision – The Golden One) – Seems to be rounding into form with each run. Oneofakind should put into a competitive run but was beaten by Billy Whizz in the Jamaica Cup and with little shift in the handicaps between the two, Oneofakind will have to produce one of his early year effort to win.

9. BIG BIG DADDY: (4 dkb c by Natural Selection – Just A Flutter) – Consistent runner who seldom runs a bad race. Big Big Daddy, who is going to enjoy this trip, could put in a good run without actually winning.

10. BILLY WHIZZ: (3 ch g Northern Giant – Khadiliah) – Defeated Santorini by 2 ¼ lengths on December 4 going seven furlongs in 1:26.1. Although Billy Whizz now faces stiffer competitio, but has the class and talent to win this trophy race, especially when his run in the Jamaica Cup (Open Allowance | Graded Stakes) is taken into consideration. In addition, trainer of Billy Whizz Jason DaCosta has put up apprentice Matthew Bennett who claims three kilogrammes.

11. EL GRINGO: (5 b g by Northern Giant – Heart Throb) – Did well to reach this level but a winning run is unlikely.

12. HELICOPTER: (4 b g by Storm Craft – Face Tracker) – A winner on last who will find it difficult against these in his first run in this class.

13. EXCESSIVE FORCE (USA): (4 ch c by Broken Vow – Fevered Kiss) – Ran very well on December 4 to finish second behind the much-improved I Am Fred over 7 1/2 furlongs (1,500m). Excessive Force should welcome this extra half-furlong and could get there in time if he successfully deals with his bad habit.

14. AWESO ME TREASURE (USA): (4 b f by Awesome of Course – Bossy Gal) – Based on current form, Awesome Treasure cannot get a winning nod.