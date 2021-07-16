Billy Whizz makes it win number two

“At the moment, I cannot be anything other than being pleased with Billy Whizz winning the Knutsford Park Cup and impressively, too.

“A win is always a reassuring endeavour. Billy Whizz is a consistent performing horse with his frequent placings in his races which helps to maintain his upkeep and pay the bills. This, of course, is an important factor in this business of horse racing that keeps me happy and functioning.”

Those are the words of racehorse owner Von White who was responding to questions from the press after his Billy Whizz had just won a Restricted Allowance II race among native-bred three year olds (non-winners of two) at Caymanas Park on Saturday, July 10.

Trained by Jason DaCosta, the consistent three-year-old chestnut gelded son of Northern Giant - Khadiliah was sent off as the 2/5 favourite under Dick Cardenas and won the event by 5 1/4 lengths in a time of 1:13.2. Billy Whizz recorded splits of 23.1, 46.4.

Regal and Royal (Anthony Thomas) at odds of 4/1 and who, as did Billy Whizz, also ran in the just-concluded 10-furlong St Leger Classic finished second with Moonova (Dane Dawkins) third.

It was a one tilt victory for Billy Whizz, who quickly went to the lead when the gates opened and was never in danger of being defeated.

“Well, he ( Billy Whizz) did get some needed rest and there were a few niggling things that were fixed and he was ready for the challenge.”

Were you bothered when it seemed crowded at the four-furlong marker? “No, I was not as the plan beforehand was to hold him up until the final part of the race then release him to see how he performs at that stage of the race and it pleased me with the finishing time.

“As to what is next for Billy Whizz, that I will discuss with the trainer after seeing how he comes out of the race,” White said.